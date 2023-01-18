Mill Steel Co. Enters Stainless and Aluminum Space with Acquisition of Cleveland Metal Exchange Mill Steel Co. now offers a full range of stainless steel and aluminum products

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Steel Co., one of the nation's largest distributors of flat-rolled carbon steel, is pleased to announce its expansion into the flat-rolled stainless steel and aluminum metal markets with the acquisition of Cleveland Metal Exchange (CME) and Chicago Stainless Metal Exchange. This represents the largest acquisition to date for Mill Steel Co. Details of the transaction, which closed Tuesday, were not disclosed.

A full line of stainless steel and aluminum products is now available through the Mill Steel Stainless and Aluminum division led by industry experts, former CME CEO, Randy Horvat and President, Jeff Haas.

In addition, the entire CME team, with over 200 years of combined experience in the sourcing and processing of stainless and aluminum products, is joining Mill Steel's seasoned team of carbon flat-rolled specialists.

"We are thrilled to be entering the stainless and aluminum industry. This was an easy decision made by our customers and supports our plans for continued growth. I have the utmost respect for the CME team and confidence in our combined efforts to deliver a superior customer experience," said Pam Heglund, CEO of Mill Steel.

Mill Steel plans to leverage its vast processing footprint and dedicated carrier network along with CME's extensive supply chain to bring competitively priced aluminum and stainless products to market.

"With Mill Steel's financial strength, supplier relationships, and reputation, we view this merger as transformational, positioning Mill Steel to become one of the nation's largest full-line service centers," said Randy Horvat, CME CEO, and Jeff Haas, CME President.

The company will immediately assume steel processing and supply for CME's broad array of manufacturing, automotive, and construction industry customers in the Southeastern, Mid-South and Western United States.

About Mill Steel Co.:

Founded in 1959 by Harry Samrick, Mill Steel Co. is one of North America's largest flat-rolled steel distributors. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Mill Steel operates five service center locations including Grand Rapids and Melvindale, MI; Jeffersonville, IN; Birmingham, AL; and Houston, TX. Mill Steel excels at serving some of the world's most demanding industries with its steadfast dedication to superior quality, delivery, and performance. The company continues to grow by consistently operating with integrity, putting its customers and associates first. For more information about Mill Steel Co., visit www.millsteel.com.

