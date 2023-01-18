Lab Grown Diamonds Take Over the World, Barkev's Sees 1000% Increase in 2022

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost a year ago Barkev's predicted the demand for lab grown diamond engagement and wedding rings will continue to spike, and the company is excited to announce that in 2022 it saw a 1000% increase in sales of lab grown diamonds.

Recognized as a leading jewelry designer for the past 40 years, this is the first time Barkev's has experienced such a rapid rise in demand for diamonds, and it's also a sign of what's to come in 2023.

"We see lab grown diamonds as the wave of the future because not only are they identical to natural diamonds but also more affordable and sustainable," stated Barkev Meserlian, Founder and CEO of Barkev's.

With thousands of unique ring designs that are crafted in-house, Barkev's controls the process from start to finish which gives the company the ability to integrate lab grown diamonds into any ring. Additionally, the company is working on new lines featuring stunning black diamonds, blue diamonds and other lab grown diamonds, which will be announced soon.

Barkev's is a leading designer of unique jewelry and for over 40 years the company has been recognized for its engagement ring designs ranging from classic white diamond solitaires to engagement rings that feature stunning black and blue diamonds.

