InventHelp Inventor Develops Parking Puck Pouch for Motorcycles (FLA-2788)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a biker and needed a better means of keeping a parking puck nearby for added support and protection," said an inventor, from West Palm Beach, Fla., "so I invented the PUCK POCKET. My design would serve as a handy storage pocket so a puck can be quickly retrieved and placed. Invented by a biker for a biker!"

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a convenient way to store and carry a bikers parking puck. In doing so, it eliminates the need to search for a parking puck. As a result, it saves time, money and effort and it prevents the kickstand from shifting or sinking into soft ground. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for all bikers.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FLA-2788, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp