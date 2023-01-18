Interwell Health Expands Partnership with Nephrologists in New Government Models of Value-Based Kidney Care

Partnerships Support Almost 62,000 Medicare Beneficiaries Living with Kidney Disease

CAMBRIDGE, Mass, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interwell Health, a physician-centered organization dedicated to reimagining kidney care, announces a significant expansion of its work in a government value-based care model that aims to improve the lives of people living with chronic kidney disease (CKD), with almost 62,000 Medicare beneficiaries now under management through partnerships with more than 1,300 nephrology providers in 26 states.

These partnerships comprise 24 Kidney Contracting Entities (KCEs) within the Kidney Care Choices model, a program developed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and first launched at the start of 2022.

"We strongly believe that earlier education, care coordination, and support from dedicated teams can slow progression of kidney disease and increase the number of people receiving transplants," said Bobby Sepucha, CEO of Interwell Health. "Our innovative solutions and close partnerships with physicians are reimagining kidney care and helping patients live their best lives."

In order to improve kidney care, Interwell Health supports physician practices by providing personalized patient education, predictive models, customized electronic health record technology, and support from dietitians and social workers. Care coordination services help better manage often complex and chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, and behavioral health.

"This program is helping drive earlier interventions as patients with kidney disease are too often rushed to the hospital with an urgent need for dialysis," said Dr. George Hart, Chief Medical Officer for Interwell Health. "We provide physicians with all the resources needed to better support their patients and achieve the goals of this important government initiative."

This government value-based care model rewards physicians when they successfully slow disease progression, help patients seek a pre-emptive transplant, choose home dialysis, or at least have a planned start to dialysis and avoid urgent hospitalizations.

About Interwell Health

Interwell Health is a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare – with the expertise, compassion, and vision to set the standard for the industry and help patients live their best lives. The company is differentiated by its ability to deliver improved clinical outcomes and better quality of life for patients, reduce the total cost of care for payer partners, and provide the resources physicians need to thrive in a value-based world – all at scale. To learn more, visit interwellhealth.com.

