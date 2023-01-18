FORMER AMAZON CONTENT LEADER AND THREE TIME EMMY AWARD-WINNING DIRECTOR LUANNE DIETZ JOINS EVOLVE STUDIOS AS VICE PRESIDENT OF BRANDED CONTENT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-time EMMY(R) Award-Winning director and former Amazon lead, Luanne Dietz, has joined Evolve Studios in the newly created role of Vice President, Branded Content. In this role, Dietz will be tasked with creating original long and short form film content to reach audiences through intentional branded campaigns and brand partnerships.

Dietz most recently served as the head of content strategy at Amazon for The Climate Pledge and previously was a director and visual story master at Starbucks where she was responsible for their human-centric video storytelling. She was also the first director hired at CNN's brand studio, Courageous, and has led content teams in the video game and entertainment industry. Evolve Studios is a collection of like-minded individuals with a collective purpose of uniting culture through storytelling.

"Evolve's approach to branded content is rooted in creative problem solving. We're excited to team up with brands who aren't afraid to dream big. We believe that each brand has a unique story, and it's our job to find it." said Luanne Dietz "Joining Evolve feels like I'm back in college, sneaking off to the dark room with friends, only now, we have the experience, and our talent has been honed."

"Luanne brings a unique perspective based on her experience working as both a film director and corporate executive. Her ability to merge creative and strategy coupled with Evolve's cinematic storytelling in multiple formats and genres, creates an unprecedented opportunity for our brand partners," said Joel Edwards, President & Executive Producer, Evolve Studios. "We are thrilled to have Luanne's leadership joining Evolve Studios' storytelling ecosystem."

Luanne Dietz is a three-time Emmy award winner and Cannes Lion recipient with 15 years of experience developing and producing premium film, experiential, and custom content for globally-renowned networks, corporations and foundations. Having worked at all stages of production from Camera Op to Editor to Director to Executive Producer, Luanne specializes in building cohesive content studios and leading a wide variety of creatives.

An independent full-service production studio, Evolve Studios produces a vast range of original feature films, episodic series, documentaries, brand storytelling, trailers, promos, digital films and immersive/experiential content.

Evolve's work has been recognized with numerous accolades including 6 Television Academy Emmy wins & 50+ nominations, Edward R Murrow journalism awards, CLIO's, PROMAX, United Nations UNCA and in many film festivals.

Empowered by incredible young talent, team culture and blue collar creative work ethic, Evolve has built a multifaceted studio ecosystem that creates, develops and produces in three industry verticals all from Nashville, Tennessee.

