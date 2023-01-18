Carrot Fertility Exceeds National Benchmarks for Fertility Success, Publishes New, Independently Validated Outcomes Study

Carrot's study underscores its commitment to healthy outcomes through evidence-based care and confirms that Carrot has the highest single embryo transfer (SET) rate of any fertility benefits solution on the market with published outcomes

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrot Fertility , the leading global platform for fertility healthcare and family-forming benefits, announced today the publishing of the Carrot Study , demonstrating that Carrot exceeds national benchmarks for fertility success and has a single embryo transfer (SET) rate of 93%, the highest reported of any fertility benefits solution with published outcomes. The study concludes that Carrot's flexible plan design can meaningfully improve medical outcomes, including healthy pregnancies and successful future live births, without also contributing to the overuse of expensive and sometimes unnecessary interventions.

For this study, Carrot's Global Clinical Outcomes Division tracked the fertility outcomes of members enrolled in Carrot's benefits program and compared this data against national data from the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART). To evaluate the methodology that Carrot used to track and compare its key outcomes against national benchmarks, Carrot engaged Milliman, Inc., an independent global leader in actuarial services. The Milliman report can be viewed here .

"At Carrot, we've curated and manage the largest network of high-quality fertility clinics in the U.S. that provide the best possible care to our members," said Tammy Sun, Founder and CEO, Carrot Fertility. "The results of this study confirm that through our personalized, evidence-based care approach, we're delivering healthy outcomes and lowering costs for our customers by avoiding unnecessary medical interventions."

Carrot's fertility benefit solution combines active management of Carrot in-network providers and high-touch member support. To meet Carrot's eligibility criteria for network inclusion, Carrot providers must meet a set of distinct standards and hold certain credentials.

The three clinical outcomes reviewed in the Carrot Study include:

Single Embryo Transfer (SET) Rate

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Pregnancy Rate per Transfer

Pre-implantation Genetic Testing (PGT-A) Rate

These measures are commonly used to assess the success of fertility treatments and the likelihood of a healthy singleton pregnancy and live birth. SET is the single most predictive indicator of a singleton IVF pregnancy and subsequent successful singleton live birth. It is an important clinical protocol used to avoid multiple-fetus pregnancies, which are associated with higher medical costs and poorer health outcomes for pregnant people and infants. Preterm birth, low birth weight, neurological impairment, and death are more common outcomes of multiple-fetus pregnancies compared to singleton pregnancies. Additionally, IVF pregnancy rates demonstrate the success rates of embryo transfers. PGT-A allows providers to assess the genetic status of an embryo prior to transfer and can improve IVF pregnancy rates, particularly in older populations. However, in other populations, PGT-A has been shown not to impact IVF pregnancy rates and can instead pose a risk to the tested embryos. Utilization of PGT-A among Carrot members is aligned with the patient demographics where PGT-A is recommended. Carrot's data shows that its program can improve IVF pregnancy rates without requiring PGT-A as an additional expense in all cases.

"For years, Carrot's personalized care navigation has met members where they are and optimized for healthy outcomes and cost-effectiveness," said Dr. Asima Ahmad, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, Carrot Fertility. "This study further validates our team's work to provide education around medically-appropriate care based on the latest clinical guidelines. We're proud to offer a benefit that makes a meaningful impact on our members' lives."

Carrot's flexible program enables access to personalized, evidence-based care based on member needs, rather than prescribing a predefined course of treatments in a one-size-fits-all approach. Members receive medical care within Carrot's vetted provider network and seek additional guidance and around-the-clock support through Carrot's team of care navigators and fertility experts. Carrot's coverage is comprehensive, age inclusive, and provides benefits across a wide variety of member journeys, including fertility, pregnancy, adoption, gestational surrogacy services, menopause, low testosterone, and more.

As the leader in global fertility healthcare, Carrot is the trusted benefits solution for more than 800 companies, including Box, Ferring, Peloton, Reed Smith, and Snap, Inc. To learn more about the Carrot Study and how Carrot works with employers and health plans, please visit www.carrotfertility.com .

About Carrot Fertility

Carrot is the leading global platform for fertility healthcare and family-forming benefits. Trusted by hundreds of the world's best multinational employers, health plans, and health systems, Carrot's comprehensive clinical program delivers industry-leading cost savings for employers and exceptional experiences for millions of employees. Its award-winning product serves all populations – inclusive of age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, race, marital status, and geography. Whether there is a need for care through fertility preservation, male-factor infertility, pre-pregnancy, IVF, pregnancy and postpartum, adoption, gestational surrogacy, or menopause, Carrot supports members and their families through many of the most memorable and meaningful moments of their lives.

Carrot has received national and international recognition for its pioneering work, including Best Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Product from the Anthem Awards, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC's 100 Barrier Breaking Startups, and more. Carrot is regularly featured in media reporting on issues related to the future of work, women in leadership, healthcare innovation, and diversity, equity, and inclusion, such as The Economist, Bloomberg, Elle Magazine (Japanese edition), The Wall Street Journal, ABC, CNBC, National Public Radio, Harvard Business Review, and more.

Carrot is fully distributed, with teams in more than 40 states across the United States and dozens of countries around the world. It has received numerous workplace awards, including Fortune's Best Workplaces in Healthcare, Great Places to Work certified, and certified Age-Friendly Employer. Learn more at carrotfertility.com.

