Ovintiv to Host its 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results Conference Call and Webcast on February 28, 2023

Ovintiv to Host its 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results Conference Call and Webcast on February 28, 2023

DENVER, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2022 fourth quarter and year-end results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT, on Tuesday February 28, 2023. The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Monday February 27, 2023. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/3IGLDNX to receive an instant automated call back.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator. Please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304

investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (403) 645-2252

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.