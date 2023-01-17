MANIFEST.ECO ANNOUNCED AS AN ALTERNATE IN 2023 SXSW PITCH

Manifest.eco to showcase Sustainable Ecommerce Fulfillment™ in the Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics category

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manifest.eco, who provides Sustainable Ecommerce Fulfillment was selected as an alternate in the Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics category for the 15th annual SXSW Pitch (formerly SXSW Accelerator).

SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 10 - 19, 2023), where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 731 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2023, Manifest was selected among very few other companies spanning eight separate categories.

The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference & Festivals, Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12, on the fourth floor of the Downtown Hilton Austin, Salon D/E. The event will then culminate with the 2023 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 12, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored in Salon H on the sixth floor of the Hilton Hotel.

SXSW Pitch will feature 8 categories: Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice, Enterprise & Smart Data, Entertainment, Media & Content, Food, Nutrition & Health, Future of Work, Innovative World Technologies, Metaverse & Web3, and Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics.

Manifest will present in the Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics category between 10:00 and 11:00 AM CST Sunday, March 12 on the fourth floor of the Downtown Hilton Austin, Salon D/E.

"Oversized 3PLs produce too much waste and provide out-of-touch support" said Manifest's CEO & Cofounder George Wojciechowski when describing why impact-driven ecommerce merchants need sustainable ecommerce fulfillment. George explained "Manifest offers a full spectrum of premium sustainable packaging, carbon footprint measurement, and in-the-warehouse client support. I'm so thrilled to be a part of the SXSW Pitch."

"Since its beginning in 2009, SXSW Pitch has significantly helped shape the early-stage venture ecosystem and connected promising companies with the resources they need to thrive, giving promising companies the resources they need to succeed when it matters most," said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine. "Of the 613 companies who have been selected since the competition's inception, over 93 percent have gone on to secure funding and numerous have been acquired by the likes Google, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Apple, Live Nation, OpenTable, Meta, Michelin, Constant Contact, and Harmon. We're excited to see this year's impressive group of startups take to the stage and show us how their innovations will change the world."

For more information about SXSW Pitch and to view the complete list of participants, visit: https://www.sxsw.com/pitch.

About Manifest

Manifest provides sustainable ecommerce fulfillment. Oversized third-party logistics providers create too much waste and resort to cutbacks on the merchant experience. Manifest illustrates the future of fulfillment by providing sustainable packaging and clear data to teach brands more about their carbon footprint. Visit https://manifest.eco/ to learn more.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2023 will take place March 10 - 19, 2023 in Austin. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.

SXSW 2023 is sponsored by White Claw, Volkswagen, Porsche, Itaú Bank, and The Austin Chronicle.

