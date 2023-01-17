LION ELECTRIC ANNOUNCES FULL EXERCISE AND CLOSING OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION IN CONNECTION WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF UNITS

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated June 17, 2022 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated June 17, 2022.

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that in connection with its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of 19,685,040 units (the "Units") completed on December 16, 2022, the underwriters of the Offering have exercised their over-allotment option in full to purchase an additional 2,952,755 Units at a price of US$2.54 per Unit. The issuance and sale of these additional Units closed earlier today. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of US$2.80 per Warrant Share for a period of five (5) years following December 16, 2022.

The sale of these additional Units resulted in aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$7.5 million, which brings the aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering to approximately US$57.5 million before underwriting commissions and offering costs.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc. acted as joint bookrunners for the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to strengthen its financial position, and allow it to continue to pursue its growth strategy, including the Company's capacity expansion projects in Joliet, Illinois and Mirabel, Québec.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Units in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT LION ELECTRIC

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "may," "will," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "could," "plan," "project," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "target" or other similar expressions and any other statements that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements may contain such identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. Such estimates and assumptions are made by the Company in light of the experience of management and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in the offering documents relating to the Offering and the documents incorporated by reference therein. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Units and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

