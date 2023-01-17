Hybribio returns to Medlab Middle East 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medlab Middle East 2023 will be held at the World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE from February 6 to 9. As one of the most well-known and professional exhibitions of trade platforms for the field of medical laboratory equipment and medical equipment, this expo draws more than 700 exhibitors from over 40 countries, with an exhibition space of over 45,000 square meters.

Hybribio Booth Information (PRNewswire)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hybribio (300639.SZ) was absent from Medlab Middle East for the last three years. This year, Hybribio returns to the Medlab Middle East with varieties of cutting-edge in-vitro diagnostic products and latest nucleic acid molecular testing solutions, covering HPV, STD, thalassemia, methylation (cervical cancer, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer) etc. In addition, four new self-developed, state-of-the-art instruments will also be unveiled for the first time, namely Automatic Sample Transfer Processing System (HBPS-4TA), Fully Automated Sample Preparation Liquid Handling System (HB-IEX96A), Fully Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction System AutoPrep96 (HBNP-9601A), and Automatic Liquid Handling Workstation (HBLH-9600A). To PCR laboratories, these automatic instruments can enhance laboratory efficiency by reducing human errors.

Over the past three years, Hybribio (300639.SZ) has contributed enormously to the prevention and control of the pandemic in China. Hybribio successfully developed COVID-19 Real-time PCR Kit in the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. By 2023, Hybribio medical laboratories have provided approximately 900 million COVID-19 nucleic acid tests nationwide. Apart from combating the SARS-CoV-2, Hybribio's Monkeypox Virus Real-time PCR Kit provides an effective solution when WHO declared monkeypox outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) in 2022. In October 2022, construction of the Hybribio Medical Science Park commenced, marking Hybribio's ambition of building a nucleic acid whole industry.

Hybribio (300639.SZ) looks forward to meeting you at the Medlab Middle East 2023 and sincerely invites you to visit our booth to explore the future of nucleic acid testing!

Hybribio Booth No: Z2.C50

About Hybribio

Founded in 2003, Hybribio (300639.SZ) is a leading nucleic acid test supplier and manufacturer who specializes in in-vitro diagnostic products with a fully integrated one-step operation chain from R&D, manufacturing, and sales & marketing to after-sales technical support services. Hybribio provides products including, but not limited to, HPV testing, reproductive health, genetic diseases, methylation, respiratory tract infection, pharmacogenetics and instrumentation.

For more information, please visit: www.hybribio.com

SOURCE Guangdong Hybribio Biotech Co.,Ltd.