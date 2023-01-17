FirstEnergy's West Virginia Utilities Encourage Customers to Arrange Payment Plans and Apply for Bill Assistance Programs

Programs can help alleviate growing balances for customers having financial difficulty

FAIRMONT, W.Va., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Virginia residential customers of Mon Power and Potomac Edison, subsidiaries of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), who are having difficulty making ends meet are encouraged to contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs.

Mon Power Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.) (PRNewswire)

"Many of our customers continue to face financial challenges due to ongoing economic uncertainty," said James Myers, president of West Virginia Operations for FirstEnergy. "With winter in full swing, I encourage customers who have fallen behind on their bills to contact us as soon as possible so that a member of our team can review their options with them."

Programs customers may be eligible to participate in include:

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP): Helps residential customers maintain electric service through cash grants for home heating bills and emergencies, including past-due bills and termination notices. To apply, obtain an application from your local Department of Health & Human Resources (DHHR) office, Community Action Agency or senior center, call 1-877-716-1212 or visit Helps residential customers maintain electric service through cash grants for home heating bills and emergencies, including past-due bills and termination notices. To apply, obtain an application from your local Department of Health & Human Resources (DHHR) office, Community Action Agency or senior center, call 1-877-716-1212 or visit www.wvpath.org . The program typically opens in February and remains open until funds are exhausted.

Emergency Assistance (EA) Program: The program is administered by WV DHHR and helps customers avoid termination of service for nonpayment by providing a payment directly to the utility company. To apply, call 1-877-716-1212 or visit a local DHR office. The program is administered by WV DHHR and helps customers avoid termination of service for nonpayment by providing a payment directly to the utility company. To apply, call 1-877-716-1212 or visit a local DHR office. Locate a DHR office near you

The Dollar Energy Fund (DEF): Helps customers avoid termination of service for nonpayment by providing a payment directly to the utility company. To find an agency, visit Helps customers avoid termination of service for nonpayment by providing a payment directly to the utility company. To find an agency, visit www.hardshiptools.org/AgencyFinder.aspx.

2-1-1 Helpline: This nationwide resource and information helpline identifies locally available programs that may assist customers with utility bills or other needs. For more information dial 2-1-1, text your ZIP code to 898211 or visit the This nationwide resource and information helpline identifies locally available programs that may assist customers with utility bills or other needs. For more information dial 2-1-1, text your ZIP code to 898211 or visit the 2-1-1 website

The WV Homeowners Rescue: This program provides financial assistance to eligible homeowners for qualified mortgage or housing-related expenses to avoid delinquency, default, foreclosure, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacement. Visit This program provides financial assistance to eligible homeowners for qualified mortgage or housing-related expenses to avoid delinquency, default, foreclosure, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacement. Visit www.wvhdf.com or call 1-844-542-0035 to request a paper application.

The WV 20% Utility Discount Program: The Special Reduced Residential Service Rate Program (20% Utility Discount Program) provides a 20% discount on electric, gas and water for eligible participants. To be eligible, participants must be either:

For more information, call 1-877-716-1212 or visit a local DHR office. Locate a DHR office near you.

For a complete list of assistance programs for which customers may be eligible, including installment payment plans and budget billing, please visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist or call customer service:

Mon Power 1-800-686-0022 Potomac Edison 1-800-686-0011

Mon Power serves about 395,000 customers in 34 West Virginia counties. Follow Mon Power at www.mon-power.com, on Twitter @MonPowerWV, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MonPowerWV.

Potomac Edison serves about 151,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com . Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter: @FirstEnergyCorp.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.