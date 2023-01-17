ChoiceOne Bank Commemorates Quasquicentennial Anniversary in 2023

September 5 Marks 125 Years in Business as a Community Bank

SPARTA, Mich., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., and ChoiceOne Bank (NASDAQ: COFS) ("ChoiceOne") are pleased to announce ChoiceOne will commemorate its Quasquicentennial Anniversary this year. September 5 will mark 125 years in which ChoiceOne has been in business as the local community bank in Michigan.

"Celebrating our Quasquicentennial Anniversary is a tremendous milestone for our Bank," said ChoiceOne CEO Kelly Potes. "Looking back over 125 years and seeing the progress ChoiceOne has made in the communities we serve is truly remarkable. Our history emphasizes the help we have provided the families, farmers and businesses in our communities. In addition, the changes we have made in technology over the years has also been at the forefront of our progress. From our early branch offices on dirt roads, to our introduction of ATMs and debit cards, to our current ability to conduct all banking online, we have always fostered innovation. ChoiceOne has kindled a special culture, one that is driven by exceptional customer service, industry-leading technology and a deep understanding and caring for our communities."

ChoiceOne has built a reputation for taking the lead throughout its history in providing innovative services and technology. Over the years, ChoiceOne has made significant advances in its financial services and industry-leading technology. Customers have come to rely on ChoiceOne's digital banking platform including mobile banking, mobile deposits, innovative payroll solutions, online loan applications, online account openings, and a digital mobile savings tool. These advances support customers' needs for high-speed convenience and best-in-class financial solutions, while still maintaining the ability to connect and build long-term personal relationships.

"Looking back, the roots of ChoiceOne Bank run deep and wide with the incorporation of Sparta State Bank in 1898," explained ChoiceOne President Michael J. Burke, Jr. "Throughout the years, the Bank has grown, acquired other community banks, changed its name, rebranded, all to become one remarkable, innovative, community bank with a vision to be the best bank in Michigan. As we reflect on our progress today, we are truly seeing our vision unfold. We remain focused on helping our customers succeed and our communities thrive."

Decade after decade, ChoiceOne has remained a strong and steady influence in the communities served through major historical events including two world wars, the 1918 Influenza Pandemic, the Roaring Twenties, The Great Depression, several polio epidemics, the attacks of September 11, 2001, The Great Recession, and the COVID-19 Pandemic. This vigilance helped to keep the families, farmers and small businesses thriving, while subsequently reinforcing Michigan's economy, throughout history.

From its early beginnings in 1898, ChoiceOne has grown to an approximately $2.4 billion-asset bank holding company, making it the 10th largest bank holding company in Michigan based on asset size. The Bank now operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair, and Macomb counties with nearly 400 employees. In three consecutive years, 2021, 2022, and 2023, ChoiceOne was honored by Newsweek to stand out across the country as one of America's Best Banks. ChoiceOne has received many more accolades and awards over the years showcasing the Bank's advancements in retail and small business services and advanced technology.

"While our tech-savvy bank has a special culture that is driven by innovation, we are also extremely faithful to our mission to provide superior service, quality advice and show our utmost respect to everyone we meet," said Potes. "Our innovative strategies continue to allow us to offer our customers the best technology while still maintaining our personal approach to banking with our full-service branch network, Customer Service Center and multiple loan offices."

September 5 will mark the day ChoiceOne opened its doors as a community bank 125 years ago. An Anniversary logo will be used during this year to commemorate the 125-Year-Anniversary. Celebrations are being planned and will be announced as the year progresses. "ChoiceOne is extremely grateful to our customers, employees, shareholders, local Boards of Directors and our communities for making this historical anniversary a reality for our Bank in 2023," concluded Burke, Jr. "Stay tuned as we announce our exciting anniversary events."

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank, named one of America's Best Banks by Newsweek for three consecutive years, operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair, and Macomb counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.com.

