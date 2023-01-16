New Haven Public School District Celebrating School Choice Week with Virtual, In-Person Opportunities

Expo to share public magnet school info with 800 families, cap week of in-person festivities

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Connecticut's most diverse school districts, serving more than 19,000 students, will celebrate School Choice Week with a weekful of activities, culminating in a virtual school choice expo highlighting magnet options on Saturday, Jan. 28.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

The magnet schools in New Haven Public School District offer tracks for all types of student interests, from architecture to music. With in-person events throughout the week and a virtual expo on Saturday, every family, no matter their schedule and preferences, can explore these distinctive options, making it easy to find the best match for their child.

The week of events is conveniently located before the application period opens in New Haven for the 2023-2024 school year, and is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023).

Highlights include:

School Open Houses Across District begin Monday, Jan. 23 : 20 schools will open their doors to prospective families who will find school leaders ready to answer questions, enrollment information, pizza, and prizes. Open houses begin Monday but are planned throughout the Week. Families can visit newhavenmagnetschools.com for open house dates.

Kindergarten Registration Party Day on Tuesday, Jan. 24 : Families registering for kindergarten will be treated to cupcakes as they learn about school choices in the district.

School Choice Art Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 25 : Art submissions from eighth-grade students will be on display. Prizes will be awarded to winners chosen by district administrators and the City of New Haven's Department of Arts & Culture.

Charter Exploration Night on Thursday, Jan. 26 : This virtual event will allow families to learn about local public charter schools, including Amistad Elementary and Middle, Elm City Montessori, Elm City College Prep, Amistad High , Booker T. Washington Academy, Highville Charter School, and Common Ground High School.

School Open Houses Across District on Friday, Jan. 27 : [20] schools will open their doors to prospective families who will find school leaders ready to answer questions, enrollment information, pizza, and prizes.

Virtual School Choice Expo on Saturday, Jan. 28 : Starting at 9:30 a.m. and accessible via Zoom, more than 800 attendees are expected, making the expo the largest family event of the year. The expo will provide an overview of participating schools and allow families to choose from 30 break-out sessions and visit virtual school booths to learn more about their top school choice from the comfort of their couch or kitchen table.

"For many families, like those who have children entering Pre-K and Kindergarten, the Virtual School Choice Expo will be their first stop of their school explorations. Choosing a school can be overwhelming and a family may not know where to start," said Danielle Gregory-Williams, Magnet Recruitment Coordinator for the New Haven Public Schools Office of School Choice and Enrollment. "So being able to see your options and hear what they have to offer all in one place is convenient. We encourage you to visit newhavenmagnetschools.com to register for the Virtual School Choice Expo."

The week of events is planned by the New Haven Public School District.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

