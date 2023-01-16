InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Paint Tray (CSK-319)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a painter and I thought there could be an improved hands-free paint tray that could also maintain a paint brush when temporarily not in use," said an inventor, from Summerton, S.C., "so I invented the HANG IT UP PAINT TRAY. My design also would offer added stability to prevent tipping and large paint messes. It also provides added safety while painting."

The patent-pending invention provides a multi-functional painting tray for hands-free use. In doing so, it helps prevent the tray from tipping. As a result, it increases stability and efficiency and it reduces hassles and messes. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for painters, contractors, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

