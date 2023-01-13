MedPro Healthcare Staffing Named Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward Corporate Partner of the Year

SUNRISE, Fla, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedPro Healthcare Staffing, a leading provider in contract healthcare staffing services, was named the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward 2022 Corporate Partner of the Year for outstanding participation in the BBBS Broward County School to Work Workplace Mentoring Program.

"Participating in Big Brothers Big Sisters School to Work Mentoring Program has been a truly rewarding experience for both our Dillard High Littles and our mentoring team members," said Liz Tonkin, president and CEO of MedPro Healthcare Staffing. "It's been a tremendous opportunity to help teens, expand our community involvement, and provide our employees with an enriching experience. We look forward to growing the School to Work program in the future."

BBBS of Broward honored MedPro and several other exceptional volunteers at a breakfast on January 12 at the Signature Grand in Davie, Florida. "All of our honorees – our Bigs of the Year and Corporate Partner of the Year – exemplify what it means to selflessly go above and beyond to give back to the youth in our community," said Malena Mendez, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County.

MedPro launched the program last year with great success. Thirty-six MedPro team members were matched with juniors and seniors from Dillard High School in Sunrise to share their professional knowledge and expertise. The MedPro team created a curriculum for Littles that included practice interviews, presentation skills, and fun activities to better connect the MedPro Bigs with their Littles. MedPro's curriculum was so effective that other School to Work corporate participants adapted the MedPro curriculum, and it's now a model for the program.

MedPro leaders report the School to Work program had an extremely beneficial impact on their employees and company culture and encouraged other companies to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County.

More About MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Founded in 1983, MedPro Healthcare Staffing is a Joint Commission-certified provider of temporary and contract healthcare staffing services to acute and long-term post-acute hospitals, government facilities, and medical laboratories across the U.S. Located in Sunrise, FL., MedPro employs over 300 corporate employees. For more information, please contact Stacey Edwards at (954) 228.7534. www.medprostaffing.com.

