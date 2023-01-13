InventHelp Inventor Develops New Massage Roller Device (CHK-312)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better massage roller device to stimulate various muscles, increase blood flow and relieve pain," said an inventor, from Janesville, Wisc., "so I invented the RHYDER INVENTION. My versatile design can be used to massage or apply hot/cold therapy as needed to sore muscles."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a massage roller. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional massage devices. As a result, it helps to relieve stress and tension in various muscles. It also could provide heat and cold therapy. The invention features a versatile and therapeutic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

