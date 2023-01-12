Stats Perform to exclusively distribute Australian Open video and data rights in extensive new partnership with Tennis Australia to make every game, set and match mean more

Stats Perform to exclusively distribute Australian Open video and data rights in extensive new partnership with Tennis Australia to make every game, set and match mean more

Tennis Australia deal builds on multiple years of success between Stats Perform and a growing portfolio of premium tennis rightsholders, including Wimbledon and the WTA

Stats Perform to enhance betting experiences with unique, cutting-edge features including a shot-by-shot trading data feed

Tennis Australia to benefit from Stats Perform's Integrity services, Opta Facts, Pressbox Graphics and Media Services.

SYDNEY and LONDON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stats Perform will be the exclusive distributor of live video streaming and ultrafast data to licensed sports betting operators for Tennis Australia, including cutting-edge new features to make every game, set and match mean more.

Stats Perform and Tennis Australia (PRNewswire)

New partnership with Tennis Australia to make every game, set and match mean more

The multi-year agreement sees Stats Perform add the Australian Open, Australian Open Qualifying and other TA tournaments to its wide portfolio of premium live betting streams and trading data.

Tennis

Australia

will use Stats Perform's media tools including Opta Facts, PressBox Graphics and extensive news services to build bigger audiences for Tennis Australia and Australian tennis players as they compete on year-round global tours

.

Stats Perform's Integrity division will also join forces with TA's in-house Integrity Unit to monitor all matches for potential match manipulation.

This will include Stats Perform Integrity's core services on competition and match integrity risk management, namely pre-tournament risk assessments as well as monitoring, intelligence and analysis of the global markets along with performance analysis and investigation of any instances of suspected match manipulation.

The deep integrity support will also provide access to investigative services incorporating digital forensics and due diligence to ensure a robust approach to managing risk around tennis played in Australia.

Cedric Conelis, Tennis Australia Chief Revenue Officer, commented, "Stats Perform has a reputation for trust and innovation, making them a clear choice and providing more opportunities for us to reach and engage with our fans."

Carl Mergele, CEO, Stats Perform, added, "Our focus is on extending the incredible entertainment on the court or field, to help those in the sports business capture more fan attention, for longer. We are honoured to have been chosen to work with Tennis Australia – an organisation which shares our goal of protecting and elevating the fan experience, for new and existing tennis audiences across the globe."

The deal is the latest addition to Stats Perform's growing portfolio of tennis rights, which includes the WTA Tour, Wimbledon, ITF Davis Cup World Group and the Billie Jean Cup.

The announcement comes shortly after Stats Perform claimed Best Sports Data Provider for Opta and RunningBall, and Best Mobile Innovation, for Instant Highlights and Smart Stats Overlays™, at the SBC Awards.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in sports tech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience. The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stats Perform