Stampli Announces Seamless AP Automation Integration with Acumatica

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli , the industry-leading Accounts Payable (AP) Automation software, today announces its pre-built integration for Acumatica Cloud ERP.

The comprehensive integration means that mutual customers performing any manual invoice or payment process in Acumatica – can now be optimized with Stampli's AP Automation software.

Stampli's integration with Acumatica is seamless as the bi-directional sync pushes and pulls data in real-time to ensure both systems are one and the same, including:

GLs, Vendors, Locations, Custom Fields, Items, 1099, and Taxes

Purchase Orders and Receiving Information for Two-Way or Three-Way Matching

Tenants, Companies, and Branch Data

Invoice Data, Payment Data, and More

"Stampli's pre-built AP Automation integration with Acumatica Cloud ERP provides mutual customers with an efficient solution to streamline and control invoice processing, payments, and credit card spend all in a single place," said Eyal Feldman, CEO and Co-founder of Stampli. "At Stampli, we believe the source of truth is your Acumatica ERP, therefore we ensure all AP data across tenants, companies, and branches — are automatically synced in real-time between the two systems. What makes Stampli unique is there are no glass ceilings as it supports any functionality your Acumatica ERP supports, meaning that as your business evolves, Stampli is with you as you grow."

The Stampli AP Automation integration for Acumatica is available for immediate use today. For more information on the integration or to schedule a demo, visit our website here .

About Stampli

Stampli is a complete AP Automation platform that brings together accounts payable communications, documentation, corporate cards, and payments all in one place, allowing AP to have full control and visibility over corporate spending. By centering communications on top of the invoice itself, AP departments collaborate and communicate better with approvers, vendors, and anyone else involved with purchases, allowing approvals to happen 5x faster.

In addition, Stampli's artificial intelligence (AI), Billy the Bot, learns an organization's unique patterns to simplify General Ledger-coding, automate approval notifications, identify duplicate invoices, and reduce time spent on manual data entry. Stampli's flexible platform fits seamlessly into any existing processes and integrates with financial systems, including Acumatica, Dealertrack, Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle NetSuite, QuickBooks, Sage 100, Sage Intacct, SAP, and more. For more information, visit www.stampli.com .

