Sigma Announces 60-600mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Mirrorless Lens for Sony E Mount Cameras, First Look YouTube Video at B&H

Photography News: Sigma has introduced the 60-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports Lens for E and L-mount mirrorless format cameras

Compatible with full-frame E-mount and L-Mount cameras, it is the first interchangeable lens to bring 10x magnification to the mirrorless form factor. Like its popular DSLR predecessor, the new sports and wildlife photographers looking for an all-in-one super telephoto lens.

To achieve such impressive reach, the 60-600mm relies on a complex optical design consisting of 27 elements arranged in 19 groups. This includes two F Low Dispersion (FLD) and three Super Low Dispersion (SLD) elements to temper color fringing, aberrations, and other distortions. A Super Multi-Layer Coating has also been applied to combat flare and ghosting. For close-ups, it has a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.4 at 200mm.

Key Features

Full Frame | f/4.5-6.3 to f/22-32

Standard to Ultra-Telephoto Zoom

HLA Linear Focusing Motor

Dual Action Zoom System

OS Image Stabilization

SLD and FLD Glass Elements

Brass Bayonet Mount and Arca-Type Foot

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

Stabilization and autofocusing are arguably as important as optics for a lens of this magnitude. Sigma has revamped both features for the 60-600mm. A brand-new optical stabilization algorithm (OS2) provides 6-7 stops of stability, depending on the focal length being used, so sharp image capture is possible handheld. Additionally, a newly developed High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) motor delivers fast and quiet AF capable of keeping pace with quick-moving subjects. A focus limiter switch on the side of the lens barrel helps speed up subject recognition whether using AF or manual focusing. Further streamlining capture, Dual Action Zoom allows rotary and straight zooming actions. On-lens control also includes three customizable AFL buttons, an AF/MF switch, zoom lock switch, and OS switch.

Like its earlier iteration, the 60-600mm is dust and splash resistant so you can use it outdoors with confidence. A water- and oil-repellent coating on its front element further ensures image quality in the face of less than ideal environmental conditions. A tripod collar with a swappable Arca Swiss socket is included for easy mounting and if you somehow need even more reach, the L-Mount model is compatible with Sigma's 1.4x and 2x teleconverters.

