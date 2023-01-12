SchoolPass Announces New VM+ Solution

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolPass has announced the release of its new VM+ solution , a combination of visitor management and the SchoolPass Parent App, to provide schools with dependable, school-focused security tools.

SchoolPass is dedicated to providing modernized solutions to schools to promote safer learning environments nationwide.

The new solution provides school administrators and staff members with an easy-to-deploy school visitor management system, allowing for complete and accurate visitor reporting and real-time schedule change notifications for staff, teachers, and parents. Visitor management can operate on an iPad anywhere, any time - allowing for instant accounting of students, staff, visitors, parents, and volunteers at your fingertips in an emergency scenario. VM+ includes enhanced safety features such as instant registered sex offender, custody, and watch list check to help school administrators better control who enters the premises.

The Parent App allows for an added level of convenience and flexibility for parents managing their children's school attendance. With the app, parents can easily manage student schedule changes, including late arrivals or early dismissals that their child may need and also monitor any visitor management that is related to their child. No more hand-written notes, phone calls, or emails. Student changes are made in real-time, and available 24/7 from a user-friendly app.

According to Jackie Christensen, Vice President of Product Management, "By centralizing parent communications regarding their child's arrival and dismissal plans for the day, VM+ minimizes the administrative burden on the front office staff. Not only increasing efficiency but also providing parents with peace of mind that their school has high standards of accountability and safety."

With SchoolPass' VM+ solution, parent engagement and school safety protocols have never been more accessible. VM+ can reduce 900 admin. hours per school year and is sure to make the administrative process smoother and simpler for both schools and parents alike. SchoolPass is proud to revolutionize the way parents and schools manage student attendance in 2023 and beyond.

About SchoolPass, Inc.

SchoolPass is a K-12 platform helping schools manage attendance, campus movement, and campus wellness, in the cloud. Schools can consolidate and modernize the arrival, screening, and departure of students, staff, parents, and visitors in one place, while enabling schools to more quickly and accurately account for everyone on campus throughout the school day, especially during an emergency. SchoolPass partners with Student Information System (SIS) platforms such as PowerSchool, Blackbaud, Veracross, Senior Systems, and many others to seamlessly sync parent, student, and attendance data. Learn more at www.schoolpass.com and join us on LinkedIn.

