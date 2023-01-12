GEM SLEEP Available in 40 States - Unlocking Access for the 24M Who Struggle to Find Sleep Apnea Solutions

Company announces expansion of treatment options in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEM Specialty Health, Inc., a digital specialty health company, announced the 40-state availability of GEM SLEEP, a comprehensive solution offering diagnosis, treatment and support for the 30 million people in the U.S. suffering from sleep apnea. The announcement comes alongside GEM SLEEP adding oral appliance solutions to the available treatment offerings in the Twin Cities through the Snoring & Sleep Apnea Dental Treatment Center (SSADTC).

Nearly one in eight Americans suffer from sleep apnea and roughly 80% of those impacted are untreated. GEM SLEEP is a digital, one-stop solution that includes a virtual sleep clinic, a range of treatment options, and ongoing support to ensure a better night's sleep.

According to a study by the National Library of Medicine, undiagnosed and untreated obstructive sleep apnea can lead to abnormal physiology with serious implications including increased cardiovascular disease, stroke, metabolic disease, excessive daytime sleepiness, work-place errors, traffic accidents, and death.

GEM SLEEP overcomes barriers to treatment in a highly fragmented, difficult to navigate category that has not yet been addressed. GEM SLEEP offers:

Timely Access: Instead of waiting 2-3 months to get into a sleep clinic, GEM SLEEP offers a home sleep test within days.

Affordability: GEM SLEEP bundles care and products driving cost down and improving price transparency.

Improved Experience: Navigating traditional sleep apnea care is fragmented and disconnected. GEM SLEEP is the end-to-end solution.

Robust Support: GEM SLEEP has built-in support to help consumers succeed and adhere to their treatment.

Outcomes: GEM SLEEP seeks to improve health through improved blood pressure, resting heart rate, and quality of sleep. This will also lead to improved quality of life through less grogginess, being less likely to have an accident, and maximum personal performance.

"Sleep apnea continues to be a very troublesome condition for millions of people around the world," said Brian Sauer, CEO and Founder of GEM HEALTH. "My personal experience with getting diagnosed and treated for sleep apnea was anything but delightful. GEM SLEEP improves the consumer experience and helps unlock the sleep apnea market for our provider, payer, employer, and device partners."

Adding an oral appliance therapy program offers an effective alternative or complement to traditional CPAP. Providing options is the key to prolonged therapy use and improved quality of life.

"We are excited to be selected by GEM SLEEP as their dental sleep medicine provider in the Twin Cities area. GEM SLEEP offers a seamless process for diagnosis and management of OSA. They also focus on creating an exceptional patient experience, and this fits well with our philosophy of patient care," said Jonathan Parker, DDS at SSADTC.

GEM SLEEP starts with a free online assessment. Those who show a risk of sleep apnea can order an at-home sleep test. Those tests are reviewed by GEM SLEEP clinicians and within days, individuals who are diagnosed with OSA will receive a customized treatment recommendation and next steps all available within GEM SLEEP.

OSA sufferers and their bed partners can get started with GEM SLEEP at www.mygemsleep.com. More information on parent company, GEM HEALTH can be found at www.gem.health. GEM HEALTH is actively pursuing insurance coverage to ensure affordability for the over 30M Americans who are currently living with sleep apnea.

About GEM HEALTH

GEM HEALTH helps people live healthier, happier lives by addressing their specialty conditions from end to end. GEM HEALTH removes the confusion and frustration of not knowing where to start or the next steps when navigating a condition. The first product, GEM SLEEP, focuses on helping the estimated 24 million people with undiagnosed or untreated obstructive sleep apnea find relief. GEM SLEEP provides a simple guided experience through diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing support; reducing the time to relief from months to weeks. GEM SLEEP treats patients in 40 states (and growing) and is actively developing reimbursement options through health plans and employers to ensure broad access to care. To learn more about GEM HEALTH's approach to obstructive sleep apnea, visit mygemsleep.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

