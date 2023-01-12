Einstein Bros. Bagels Celebrates National Bagel Day with a Better Breakfast Deal

Einstein Bros. Bagels kicks off National Bagel Day with $2 off fresh-baked bagel egg sandwiches for a limited time this month

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What's a better breakfast than an egg sandwich made on a fresh-baked bagel? Nothing, according to Einstein Bros. Bagels. But, the brand doesn't want you to take their word for it. Guests can taste for themselves beginning on National Bagel Day, January 15th, and for a limited time after, with $2 off any egg sandwich when they order online.

Einstein Bros. Bagels logo (PRNewsfoto/Einstein Bros. Bagels) (PRNewswire)

"This year, to celebrate National Bagel Day, we want to invite everyone to try a better breakfast this month," said Chef Chad Thompson, Head of Culinary Innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. "Better means fresh-baked, right-out-of-the-oven bagels sandwiching our craveable egg sandwiches like the Texas Brisket, Chorizo Sunrise, and the classic Farmhouse. It doesn't get better than that."

Order Online at https://locations.einsteinbros.com/ to take advantage of the $2 Off any egg sandwich offer using promo code CRAVE at checkout.

About Einstein Bros. ® Bagels

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bakery known for endless combinations of fresh-baked bagels and premium double-whipped cream cheese shmear. Also serving a variety of breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and catering, Einstein Bros. Bagels has 690 locations throughout the United States. Einstein Bros. Bagels is part of Panera Brands, one of the nation's largest fast-casual restaurant companies, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros. Bagels. To learn more, visit www.einsteinbros.com.

