Coalfire CPO Vineet Seth to Join anecdotes' Advisory Board

Appointment ushers in new partnership with cybersecurity advisor Coalfire to further advance compliance automation

TEL AVIV, Israel and PALO ALTO, Calif, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- anecdotes , the leading security compliance technology provider, announced today the appointment of Vineet Seth to the company's advisory board. Seth, the chief product officer at global cybersecurity firm, Coalfire, brings a wealth of knowledge and industry experience that will further boost anecdotes' innovation achievements and strengthen anecdotes' positioning as the leading technology in the compliance ecosystem. More information about the anecdotes-Coalfire partnership will be released at a later date.

Seth has over 25 years of industry experience building and leading high-growth SaaS businesses in cybersecurity, analytics, and digital eCommerce at multiple market-leading companies, and is passionate about building customer-engaged products.

As Chief Product Officer, Seth is responsible for tech-enabling Coalfire's pen testing, compliance, and advisory solutions. He leads all aspects of Coalfire's platform strategy including its global product, technology, and customer success functions. Prior to joining Coalfire, Seth has held multiple executive leadership roles and built market leading product businesses for companies like BitSight, SAP and RSA.

"We are delighted to welcome Vineet to our advisory board," said anecdotes' CEO and Co-founder, Yair Kuznitsov. "Vineet's deep appreciation for technological innovation, particularly in the field of compliance automation and risk management, makes him a valuable contributor to our team."

"It's clear to me that the future of the compliance industry is rooted in data-centric automation. As compliance requirements become more complex, enterprises need innovative ways to alleviate the burden on their security compliance teams while upgrading and automating their overall compliance programs," said Seth. "A solid foundation, along with continued growth and innovation, signals a strong 2023 for anecdotes and its partners. I look forward to being a part of it."

About anecdotes

anecdotes is the leading technology provider for Compliance leaders. Powered by data, the anecdotes Compliance Operating System (OS) transforms security Compliance from a box-ticking exercise into a powerful driver of growth. With a variety of applications powered by verified data, Compliance leaders as well as advisory firms and auditors, can turn manual, time-consuming, and siloed tasks into an automated, continuous, and strategic Compliance program. That's why some of the world's fastest growing brands - Unity, TripActions, Amplitude, Babylon and more - use anecdotes. For more information, visit anecdotes.ai.

About Coalfire

The world's leading organizations – the top 5 cloud service providers; 8 of the top 10 SaaS businesses; and 3 of the top 5 in financial services, healthcare, and retail – trust Coalfire to elevate their cyber programs and secure the future of their business. As the largest global firm dedicated to cybersecurity, Coalfire delivers a full lifecycle of solutions through professional services, managed services, and technology platforms to help our clients solve their toughest cyber challenges. With more than 20 years of proven cybersecurity leadership, Coalfire combines extensive cloud expertise, industry knowledge, and innovative approaches to fuel success. For more information, visit Coalfire.com

View original content:

SOURCE anecdotes