CH4 Global Named on the 2023 Global Cleantech 100 Exceptional Innovators with the Determination and Technologies to Race to Net-Zero

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CH4 Global, Inc., a Sustainable Climate/AgTech company has been named on Cleantech Group's 2023 Global Cleantech 100. The Global Cleantech 100 is an annual list of the most innovative and promising companies that will take us from commitments to actions in our efforts to reach net-zero.

CH4 Global Wins 2023 Global Cleantech 100 Award (PRNewswire)

The Selection Process

The total number of nominations from the public, Cleantech Group's expert panel, i3 research portal, awards, and Cleantech Group staff totaled 15,753 from over 93 countries. These companies were weighted and scored to create a short list of 330 companies that were reviewed by the 81 members of an expert panel. The Global Cleantech 100 Expert Panel is made up of leading investors, corporate and industrial executives who are active in technology and innovation scouting.

The Global Cleantech 100 program has been running since 2009.

This highly anticipated annual report brings you the complete list of companies with the most promising ideas in cleantech – the ones best positioned to help us build a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future. Download the Global Cleantech 100 complimentary report.

"This Global Cleantech 100 edition is remarkable for the number of businesses in it who represent solutions for some of the hardest of decarbonization challenges and those who are working on some of the critical materials issues coming our way, real soon," said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. "We salute not only these 100 companies, but all the thousands beyond, who are fighting the good fight."

"We are honoured to be recognized for our vision, commitment, and progress on the ground, to make sustainable agriculture a reality. Our team is laser focused on where we can make the most impact, now, and our solutions provide the most realistic gateway to agriculture methane reduction in ruminant animals." – Steve Meller, CEO and Founder, CH4 Global.

The Global Cleantech 100 companies are delivering sustainable solutions in these six sectors:

Agriculture & Food

Enabling Technologies

Energy & Power

Materials & Chemicals

Resources & Environment

Transportation & Logistics

These featured companies will be recognized at the upcoming Cleantech Forum North America on January 23-25 in Palm Springs, CA. Steve Meller, CEO and Founder, CH4 Global will be speaking at this conference, and Chris Rose, Chief Business Development Officer will also be present. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with CH4 Global and many of the companies on the list, along with many other rising stars.

About CH4 Global, Inc.

CH4 Global, founded in 2018, is on an urgent mission to positively impact climate change worldwide. With expertise in turning ambitious ideas into successful, fit-for-purpose products, CH4 Global enables customers to radically reduce methane emissions in support of the 2-degree Celsius target. Its first line of methane-reducing cattle feed additives is derived from Asparagopsis Seaweed, for large beef and dairy producers, which, even if adopted for only 10% of cattle, would deliver more climate benefit than decommissioning 50-100 million fossil-fueled cars. CH4 Global is headquartered in Henderson, NV, with subsidiaries in Australia and New Zealand. Learn more about CH4 Global and our recent news.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech® Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future.

