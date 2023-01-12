- EV6 recognized for automotive innovation, design, safety features, performance, technology, driver satisfaction, user experience, value

- Second North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ win for Kia in three years

- EV6 was selected by jury of 50 automotive experts

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the all-electric Kia EV6 was named North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ by the North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) jury. This is the second occasion in three years that the NACTOY jury has named a Kia vehicle as its top choice in the category, and the first win for a Kia electric vehicle (EV).

All-Electric Kia EV6 wins 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ (PRNewswire)

"Since its launch, the Kia EV6 has been inspiring customers and media critics around the world with its advanced engineering and bold design. As the embodiment of Kia's new brand direction, the EV6 is contributing to a dramatic shift in Kia's brand perception and prestige globally," said Ho Sung Song , President and CEO, Kia Corporation . "Following numerous prestigious accolades, including the 2022 European Car of the Year Award, this latest honor from the North American Car of the Year jury is further evidence that the EV6 is not only a highly regarded utility vehicle, but also an exemplary EV. We accept this recognition with humility and will continue our efforts to push our company further forward, always with our customers' experience at the core of what we do."

The EV6 was selected by 50 automotive experts from print, online, radio, and broadcast media. As part of the evaluation process, NACTOY jurors tested vehicles ranging from sports cars to pickup trucks, and assessed criteria including automotive innovation, design, safety features, performance, technology, driver satisfaction, user experience, and value.

The EV6 delivers exceptional performance, ultra-fast DC charging compatibility, available onboard power, and a flat-floor interior that utilizes innovative materials throughout the cabin.

The EV6 offers a wide array of advanced driver assistance systems[i], a remarkable level of connectivity features, as well as Kia's latest-generation energy-efficient heat pump, which scavenges waste heat from the car's coolant system. The EV6 is a critical part of the Kia "Plan S" strategy to launch at least two battery-electric vehicles (BEV) per year and build a full line-up of 14 BEVs by 2027.

[i] Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

