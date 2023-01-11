United Bancorporation of Alabama announces semiannual dividend

ATMORE, Ala., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB), parent company of United Bank, Town-Country United Bank and UB Community Development, has announced a semiannual dividend of $0.22 per share was declared on Dec. 13, 2022. The cash dividend will be payable on January 17, 2023 to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2022.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB) is a $1.2 billion financial holding company that primarily serves Southwest Alabama as well as Northwest Florida. United is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), which recognizes its commitment to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. United operates three subsidiaries: United Bank, Town-Country United Bank and UB Community Development. United Bank is also designated as a CDFI and operates 22 locations across five counties. The recently acquired Town-Country United Bank serves Wilcox County and its surrounding counties. UB Community Development focuses on economic and community development through its New Markets Tax Credits, affordable housing and community facilities programs. United Bank has offices in Atmore, Brewton, East Brewton, Flomaton, Monroeville, Frisco City, Bay Minette, Daphne, Foley, Lillian, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Semmes, Silverhill, Spanish Fort and Summerdale in Alabama. United Bank serves Santa Rosa County, Florida in Jay, Milton and Pace. For a complete second quarter report and financial metrics visit our investor relations tab at www.UnitedBank.com. Member FDIC.

