Salad and Go Hits the Jackpot with First Location in Las Vegas

Growing chain to become Nevada's best bet for healthy, fresh and affordable food in the new year

PHOENIX, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salad and Go , an emerging QSR industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today its entry into Nevada with the first location opening in Las Vegas at the beginning of the new year.

Salad and Go (PRNewsfoto/Salad and Go) (PRNewswire)

Salad and Go is bringing fresh and affordable finds into 2023 by providing Las Vegas with convenience and nutrition in a new way. Salad and Go's Las Vegas store is set to open Jan. 16 at 1135 E Craig Rd. The new store will mark the start of rapid brand expansion across the state of Nevada, further amplifying the brand's mission of providing fresh, nutritious food that is affordable and convenient for all.

Las Vegas marks a perfect new market entry for the brand as it's recognized for its diversity in culture, music, art, food, nightlife and more. Millions of visitors travel to Las Vegas each year for a unique experience, and Salad and Go will provide fresh, healthy meals for those in need of nutritious and delicious food.

"At Salad and Go expansion means more opportunities to share our mission with the world and provide nutritious and craveable options to more people. The new store opening in Las Vegas is special because it's our first location on the west coast, as much of our expansion until now has focused heavily on the south and southwest with more than 80 locations across Arizona, Texas and Oklahoma," said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. "Las Vegas locals and visitors alike can expect high-quality food, optimized drive-thru experiences, and exemplary guest service."

The brand has big plans for 2023 with expansion at the forefront of its initiatives. Salad and Go has plans to nearly double its 2022 footprint by the close of this new year, with more locations coming soon to Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, and Nevada.

Salad and Go is the one-stop-shop for food at any time of day, providing a variety of healthy meals including salads, wraps, breakfast burritos and soup as well as refreshing beverages including hand-crafted lemonades, teas and cold brew coffees. The chef-curated menu provides high-value, made-to-order options for guests with the quick and easy convenience of drive-thru service and affordability.

Coinciding with the new store opening in Las Vegas, Salad and Go is partnering with local food bank Three Square to provide around 1,000 fresh and nutritious meals to those in need. The meals prepared by the Salad and Go Las Vegas team during training week will be packaged and donated to serve individuals at various local organizations. Salad and Go is dedicated to its 'for ALL' mission, and the commitment and compassion for those in the communities is demonstrated not only at the stores but in the outreach, weekly donations and partnerships with nonprofits to support and fundraise for various worthy causes.

For more information about the brand as it continues growing across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Nevada and beyond, visit https://www.saladandgo.com .

About Salad and Go

Salad and Go is on a mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for ALL. The concept is an industry disruptor, making meals that are not only convenient and affordable, but good for the guest and the local community. The use of raw, fresh ingredients in chef-curated recipes offer nutrient rich meals that are delicious and satisfying. All menu items at Salad and Go are made to order with quality, fresh ingredients. Built on a model of speed and efficiency, Salad and Go is able to serve made-to-order meals quickly and at exceptionally low prices. Salad and Go was founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Arizona. The company currently operates more than 80 locations across Arizona, Oklahoma and Texas.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Salad and Go