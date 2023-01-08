Presentation to J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and Q4 2022 Illuccix Revenue Update

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today advises it is presenting at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (9 – 12 January) in San Francisco.

As part of the Company's presentation (available to view or download from the investor page of the Telix corporate website here), Telix has elected to disclose an unaudited revenue update for Q4 2022, reporting revenue of AU$76.8M (US$50.5M) generated from sales of Illuccix® kit for prostate cancer imaging in the United States (U.S.). This is an increase of 39% on Q3 2022, and a total of AU$149.7M (US$100.4M) revenue since Illuccix launch.

Group CEO and Managing Director, Dr. Christian Behrenbruch stated, "We are very pleased with the continued sales momentum since launching Illuccix in the United States in April 2022. The continued strong sales growth reflects our differentiated business model and execution in the U.S. market. We look forward to updating institutional investors on the progress of our commercial activities and our broader pipeline, including our recent excellent results in renal cancer."

The presentation will take place on Wednesday 11 January 2023 at 11.00am PST (Thursday 12 January 6.00am AEDT). A live webcast and recording will be available at the following link: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare23/general_signin?gpu_only=true

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in the United States, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix's lead product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11) injection, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),1 and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA),2 and by Health Canada.3

This announcement has been authorised for release by Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer.

