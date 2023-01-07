Tuya and Partners Showcased Latest Use Cases in IoT Industries at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart ("Tuya" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), a global IoT development platform service provider, hosted "Tuya Day" with leading companies and associations at CES 2023 in the City of Las Vegas, Nevada. Under the theme of "Be In Smart," Tuya's industrial partners - included smart appliances developers, connectivity protocol associations and other important areas of the vast IoT ecosystem got together at Tuya Day and shared the latest use cases of IoT technologies and joint vision of the development of the fast-growing IoT industry.

In order to fully embrace CES 2023's theme of "Be in It", Tuya presented under the theme of "Be in Smart". Tuya's chosen theme helped indicate that the Company has always been an open and neutral platform that helps global customers realize their strategic transformation through IoT technology, along with enabling them to grow with intelligent, green, low-carbon and healthy innovative solutions. Tuya is also helping firms across the world in working together to promote global sustainable development within the IoT industry.

"Tuya is committed to promoting the sustainable development of the global IoT ecosystem by leveraging leading IoT technologies. Tuya's focus has always been to ensure the industry is interoperable, diversified, secure and sustainable. With Tuya's continuous effort, customers can now develop Matter devices through our ecosystem to realize higher compatibility and bring people across the world more smart scenes. Customers can also choose Tuya's Cube Solution to deploy customized cloud solutions based on their unique demands. Moreover, our Home Energy Management System is constantly upgrading to improve energy consumption management and optimization strategy of the full process from charging to using. In addition, Tuya was selected as the best industrial case in the 2022 Global IoT Security White Paper that was jointly released by RCGCG and ioXt. In the future, Tuya will continue to expand our commitment in these four sectors and further enable customers to realize their digital and smart transformation. Later this year, with Tuya's open and inclusive platform, we will also release the newly upgraded PaaS2.0 that promotes the sustainable development of the IoT industry, " said Alex Yang, Co-Founder and COO of Tuya Smart, during the opening event speech.

The event featured leading IoT brands and associations from around the world, including Arm, BARDI, Bluetooth SIG, CLEANLIFE, Connectivity Standard Alliance, Google Home, Hama, ioXt, JOIEEM, Lloyd's, Silicon Labs, and Wi-Fi Alliance. The partner representatives spoke about connectivity protocols, smart solutions and their shared joint successful Tuya case studies.

Keynote Speeches on Tuya Day

Wi- Fi Alliance : Inherent Strengths Enabling IoT Ecosystems

Wi-Fi Alliance is a non-profit organization that owns the Wi-Fi trademark and maintains the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ interoperability certification program – an important component to success of the IoT market. Manufacturers may use the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED logo to brand products that meet high standards for security, interoperability, and a range of Wi-Fi protocols.

"Wi-Fi provides a standards-based, interoperable platform to deliver a growing range of IoT applications that vary in performance, power, and latency requirements. Member companies like Tuya leverage Wi-Fi's inherent strengths to in the 2.4, 5 and 6 GHz bands and deliver various intelligent IoT application scenarios. Further, Tuya's customers can use Tuya's Wi-Fi CERTIFIED module as a cost-effective way for them to certify their Wi-Fi IoT device to enhance customer satisfaction," said Kevin Robinson, President and CEO of Wi-Fi Alliance.

Bluetooth SIG: A Look into the Future

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) is the standards organization that oversees the development of Bluetooth standards and the licensing of Bluetooth technologies and trademarks to manufacturers. The SIG is a not-for-profit, non-stock corporation founded in September, 1998.

Ken Kolderup, CMO of the Bluetooth SIG, said, "Bluetooth SIG member companies like Tuya play a vital role in enhancing the capabilities of Bluetooth® technology to create major new markets and use cases. Auracast™ broadcast audio, Bluetooth electronic shelf labels, and the Ambient IoT are just a few examples of such use cases which will soon be driving a significant number of new Bluetooth device shipments. We are also excited to see the ongoing work by our member companies to extend the operation of Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) into higher mid-band spectrum, including the 6 GHz band, which will help secure the next 20 years of Bluetooth performance enhancements."

Connectivity Standard Alliance: Matter: Building the Foundation and Future of the IoT

The Connectivity Standard Alliance is the Foundation and Future of IoT with wide-ranging global membership on a mission to ignite creativity and collaboration in the Internet of Things, by developing, evolving, and promoting universal open standards that enable all objects to securely connect and interact. The Alliance believes all objects can work together to enhance the way we live, work, and play.

"Matter brings a more interoperable, simple, and secure connected experience to consumers, freeing them to create the smart home they want and choose the products and brands they love," said Tobin Richardson, President and CEO of the Connectivity Standards Alliance. "Board members and Alliance participants like Tuya play a crucial role in enabling this by adopting and integrating Matter into their product solutions. Now, global customers can quickly launch Matter devices through the Tuya IoT Development Platform and quickly seize commercial opportunities."

JOIEEM: Intelligent Future of E-bikes

JOIEEM, a cutting-edge E-bike technology company, aims to provide customers with various possibilities for intelligent riding experiences: from research & development, production, marketing and after-sales service, the high-standards of management for each step provides the foundation of JOIEEM's customers to have incredible travel adventures.

"Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication," said William Johnson, North America Division Marketing Director of JOIEEM. "Our EBike-X model featured a futuristic frame design, with an intelligent dashboard and a removable battery with BMS. Thanks to the Tuya IoT Development platform, we created a Tuya-enabled JOIEEM App which allows customers to enhance smart support throughout the cycling process, including multiple alarm modes, unlocking methods, retrieve cycling statistics and light control, and more."

ioXt: The Practise of IoT Security

The ioXt Alliance is a group of manufacturers, industry alliances, labs, and government organizations, dedicated to harmonizing best security practices and establishing testable standards which give retailers and consumers product confidence in a highly connected world. ioXt's goal is to bring security, upgradability and transparency to the market and directly into the hands of consumers.

"With the global number of IoT devices projected to reach 75 billion by 2025 and 200 billion by 2031, IoT threats and vulnerabilities are ever-present and continue to evolve year over year. ioXt promotes product certification, through third-party testing and self-attestation with rigorous review, so OEMs and device manufacturers can better protect their customers against malicious attacks. We understand security can be difficult and expensive to implement, so we work extensively with our members to overcome these challenges. Through our collaboration with Tuya, we strive to push adoption of security evaluation and certification of smart products across the industry and provide clarity and awareness to everyday end users," said Grace Burkard, Director of Operations, ioXt.

Since CES 2023's opening day, Tuya's interactive showroom has already attracted thousands of visitors. Tuya's partners who were present on Tuya Day shared similar commitments with Tuya to create a more open, neutral and secure smart ecosystem. In the future, Tuya will continue to work with leading brands and manufacturers to accelerate global sustainable development by leveraging IoT technology.

