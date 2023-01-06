OSHW Supplier Elecrow launched its 1st revolutionary programmable Toy Car: Crowbot Bolt

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ELECROW - an open hardware facilitation company based in Shenzhen, China, officially announced its pioneering intelligent STEAM educational toy car - Crowbot Bolt - the first among new programmable robot product solutions lineup - Crowbot Series.

Elecrow Crowbot BLT programmed Educational Robot Car (PRNewswire)

Compared to CrowPi, the pre-launched children-oriented programmable laptop Series, Elecrow has made its first step into an utterly advanced area - Self-Research & Development Product lines for STEAM education solutions ways. The launch of Crowbot Bolt justified the fact that Elecrow is more than proficient in self-research & development production lines in the electronic industry.

Crowbot Bolt is a programmable education car robot designed for coding beginners, compatible with Letscode - the Elecrow self-developed graphic programming language, Arduino, and Micro Python, it provides 16 detailed-content lessons to help kids code from simple block-dragging to real code-scripting, granting the scientific progressive learning process - from beginner to expert level. The coding beginners can turn to Crowbot Bolt to reinforce their hands-on and logical-thinking abilities, and fortify their understanding of artificial intelligence knowledge.

Adopting ESP32-Wrover-B as the main chip and loaded with two I2C interfaces, Crowbot Bolt can connect to 150+ Crowtail/Grove modules and other expansion boards to achieve multi-play modes. In addition, Crowbot Bolt can be paired with Crowbot Joystick, a Bluetooth handle to make the operation easier and more fun while retaining the educational purpose.

Equipped with a PCBA-integrated chassis and the matte black acrylic body, the programming newbies can turn to Crowbot Bolt to learn the whole process of disassembling and installing to get the gist of engineering, and electronic building-up mechanisms. Programs related to Crowbot Bolt are completely open-sourced and can be downloaded on Elecrow official website, all the learning and projects can be shared and open online. More than that, Crowbot Bolt Integrates a variety of sensors including photosensitive sensors, line patrol sensors, ultrasonic sensors, etc, to ensure a variety of operating modes to meet all sorts of kids' creative needs, making it simple for them to understand science, technological, electronic, art, mechanical principles and other knowledge in the process of creation.

About ELECROW

Elecrow is a company headquartered in Shenzhen, China, specializing in professional PCB manufacturing,3D printing, wood & acrylic laser cutting, component sourcing, molding, CNC milling, software development, sub-assembly, and kitting services, to grant the satisfying buying-and-selling process for clients.

With the principle: "Elecrow, make your making easier" and the purpose of "Bring your DIY Electronics Ideas To Life", Elecrow, serving as a crucial marketplace for makers, integrates research, development, production, and sales, starting with open-source hardware and gradually focusing on products related to STEAM education and smart home. More than that, Elecrow provides a one-stop OEM/ODM solution service for customers. With these products and services, Elecrow helps makers or startups bring ideas to life, and assist enterprises to cope with supply chain job which makes them reduce costs and concentrate on development and marketing.

Having a team of experienced professionals and a reliable network of suppliers, Elecrow targets at handling all the electronic product needs of the clients and aims to provide services including PCB manufacturing and assembling, 3D printing, laser cutting, and component assembling. Whether the customer needs a single PCB or a complex electronic product, Elecrow has the expertise and resources to help them succeed.

