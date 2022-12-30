THIRDREALITY Will Bring Smart Home Developer Edition to CES 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THIRDREALITY, a brand working on innovative smart home products, will attend CES 2023 (booth number: 50442) on January 5-8, 2023 at Las Vegas. In the CES, we will showcase all of our smart home products plus newly add-ons to their Developer Edition.

What will be exhibited at CES 2023?

At the CES, we will showcase our smart home products (up to 8 categories).

Smart control: (including Smart Speaker Dev Kit, Smart Speaker, Smart Hub Dev kit, and so on) works as the core of smart home system and provides secure, reliable and seamless connectivity between smart devices. And people can control the smart devices to the same hub or speaker with a single app.

Smart Curtains: (such as Smart Blinds that sold on Amazon, the upcoming Smart Blind Motor) which are designed for replacing the traditions of opening/closing the curtains with the smarter ways: voice control, app control, remote control.

Smart Plug: (ZigBee Power Meter Plug for US/EU, WIFI/Thread Matter Plug) offers multiple control ways of smart plug that means users can control the smart plug from anywhere. Moreover, the smart plug can also work as signal repeater.

Smart Sensors: (Wireless Motion Sensor, Door/Window Sensor, Water Leak Sensor, Temperature and Humidity Sensor) work interactively as a security system to better protect your smart home.

Smart Switches (including Smart Switch Gen1/2/3, Smart Button) offer one touch of controlling

Matter Devices: we will bring all-new devices that support Matter protocol

Modules: some of the modules will be demonstrated during the exhibition, some are applied to existing products (Wireless Motion Sensor, Door Sensor, Water Leak Sensor, Smart Button) and some are newly developed.

MFA: We are officially an Amazon ACS (Amazon Common Software) Solutions Provider. By now, we have delivered USB Motion Sensor for Echo Flex, USB Night Light for Echo Flex, USB Clock for Echo Flex, Remote Attachment for Amazon Voice Remote 2nd Gen, Remote Attachment for Amazon Voice Remote 3rd Gen, Smart Switch Gen3, Wireless Car Charger for Amazon Astro.

Meanwhile, we will announce a new initiative, called DEV Editions. This special project will be used to demonstrate the products (including the Dev kits of Smart Night Light-W, Smart Night Light-T, Smart Hub, Smart Speaker and so on) that can be developed and improved by the users via rewriting or editing the code. For the enthusiasts in the field of smart home, the DEV Editions is an open platform where users can freely customize the functions without any limitation and do whatever they want with the open-source software. Thus, we think, this edition will bring more possibilities to users' home automation system and enhance the flexibility.

About Third Reality, Inc

Third Reality, Inc. is an innovative smart home products company which committees to deliver the top quality, user-friendly products. Third Reality products covers wide a range of smart home devices (e.g., smart sensors, switches, controllers, hubs……). For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website at: https://www.3reality.com/

