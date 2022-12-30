InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Tool for Styling Baby Hairs (JKK-149)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a cosmetologist and I wanted to create a new disposable tool for styling baby hairs along the hairline," said an inventor, from Kansas City, Mo., "so I invented the BABY HAIR STYLER. My design eliminates the need to use reusable implements on clients, which may be unsanitary."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a more sanitary method of styling baby hairs that frame a client's face. In doing so, it ensures that a new brush and comb are available for every use. As a result, it eliminates the need to use traditional tools coated with solution residue and it helps to prevent the transfer of germs from client to client. The invention features a disposable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for salons and stylists. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JKK-149, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp