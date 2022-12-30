InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Outdoor Water Faucets (JMT-198)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to protect my outdoor faucet from freezing during cold temperatures," said an inventor, from Gruetli Laager, Tenn., "so I invented the FAUCET COVER HEATER. My design offers effective protection for the exterior plumbing fixture and it eliminates the need to thaw the faucet and water line areas."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to prevent an outdoor water faucet or spigot from freezing. In doing so, it prevents the cost and hassle associated with a broken or burst fixture due to freezing conditions. As a result, it increases safety and convenience and it would not require any alterations to the faucet. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, a prototype is available.

