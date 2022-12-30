Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast of December Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss its December quarter and full year 2022 financial results at 10 a.m. EST, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.
