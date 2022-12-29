InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle System to Determine Accident Speed (FJK-205)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a system to determine the travel speed of each vehicle at the time of an accident to determine the aggressor," said an inventor, from Plantation, Fla., "so I invented the IMPACTOMETER. My design would ensure that accurate records are readily available in the event of a collision or major accident."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an automatic way to record travel speed in accidents. In doing so, it enables police or insurance companies to determine how fast a vehicle was traveling when an accident occurred. As a result, it increases accuracy and it eliminates guesswork. The invention features a reliable and automatic design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for automotive original equipment manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-205, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp