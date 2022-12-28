OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are raising the bar at Castle Automotive Group (CAG) by making it a top priority to foster a welcoming and inclusive workplace culture. The company has implemented various initiatives and policies to ensure equal opportunities and support for all employees.

Castle Automotive Group Logo (PRNewswire)

Women at Castle Automotive Group take on key roles to bring a new perspective to the table.

One major initiative is the Women at Castle Automotive Group, which was highlighted in response to the underrepresentation of women in the automotive industry. This aims to provide professional development, networking opportunities, and mentorship for women at the Castle Automotive Group. The program has been a resounding success, with numerous women rising through the ranks to take on leadership roles within the company.

"We believe that diversity and inclusivity are essential for the success of our organization and bring different viewpoints to the table which helps steer strategy and decisions," said Joe Castle, CEO of Castle Automotive Group. "At Castle, we are committed to creating a culture where everyone can thrive and reach their full potential. The Women at Castle Automotive Group program have played a vital role in this effort, and we are proud of the progress and impact it has had on our company."

"We are constantly striving to create a more inviting and inclusive workplace," said Jenny Rodriquez, Vice President Human Resources and Culture at Castle Automotive Group. "We know that the work we have done leads to better decision-making, creativity, and overall success. We are committed to continuing our efforts to create a workplace where everyone feels valued and supported."

Castle Automotive Group is committed to being a leader in all aspects of employment in the automotive industry. The company is proud of the progress it has made, and looks forward to continuing to create a welcoming and supportive environment for all employees.

The following is the listing of the current Women at Castle Automotive Group in leadership roles:

CHRISTINA ALANIZ REGIONAL DIRECTOR, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT INDIANA CASSANDRA A CASINA DIRECTOR HUMAN RESOURCES & EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE ANDREA LOMBARDO CORPORATE CONTROLLER HAYLEY NAVARRO REGIONAL SERVICE DIRECTOR (2022 Automotive News 40 under 40) SHERI M POLLACK CORPORATE CONTROLLER JENNY RODRIGUEZ VICE PRESIDENT HUMAN RESOURCES & CULTURE WENDY WEGNER DIRECTOR MARKETING & STRATEGY EMILY DENISE MURFF LOT/PORTER MANAGER SHARON K BAROZZINI F&I MANAGER ANDREA ROBSON BDC MGR CARRIE A STEINHISER OFFICE MANAGER STEPHANIE BAZAAR F&I MGR THERESA MARIE DELGADO BDC MGR CHEYENNE PERROTTA BDC MGR TIFFANY RENEE TAYLOR F&I MGR HANNAH WRING PARTS MGR JENNIFER RADZIUK OFFICE MANAGER JADE WHEELER BDC MANAGER BRITTANY DEVIN CAVANAUGH INVENTORY MANAGER JAEL E GAMBOA BDC MANAGER HEATHER SPURRIER SALES MGR

About Castle Automotive Group (CAG): Castle Automotive Group (CAG) is a growth company powered by people and innovation and currently owns 14 dealership locations with 26 new car franchises throughout Illinois and Northwest Indiana representing domestic, Asian, and German brands. Just recently launched CastleCars.com, their direct-to-consumer buying experience, where users can search for, purchase and sell motorized vehicles. Castle also offers customers a wide range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance products, service contracts, vehicle repair and maintenance programs, and OE parts. CAG continues to invest in top markets throughout the Chicagoland area through various programs, such as the Castle Buy Center, Castle Credit Center, and CastleCars.com, their Direct-To-Consumer buying experience. These programs are set in place to offer a diverse range of solutions to simplify the online car buying and selling process. For more information, please visit www.castleautomotivegroup.com and www.castlecars.com. #jointteamcastle

