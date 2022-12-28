22 Spa MD, a Growing Salt Lake City Area Med Spa, Joins The Advanced MedAesthetic Partners' Family

Spa's Passion For Beautiful Results Further Boosted With AMP's Growth Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP) announces the addition of 22 Spa MD to the industry's leading support and growth platform. This impressive operation leads the industry, accelerating the number of AMP practice partnerships.

Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (PRNewswire)

"AMP is thrilled to welcome 22 Spa MD into the family and serve clients in the Salt Lake City area," shares Nicole Chiaramonte, AMP CEO. "Founder Jen Reuben is a powerhouse entrepreneur, celebrated for her successful wellness brands and studios. Her inspiration behind 22 Spa MD is to provide a space where individuals can both create and realize their own definition of beauty and health. We will build upon that vision amplifying 22 Spa MD's ongoing success."

AMP focuses on genuine practice partnerships by selecting the highest quality clinicians to deliver an unparalleled level of care. The AMP model empowers practices through proven strategies that ensure practice success by generating faster growth, while staying true to the respective brand.

"Our new AMP affiliation will further support the 22 Spa MD teams in achieving the natural outcomes patients desire," shares Dr. Brian C. Reuben. "As AMP will focus on the behind the scenes business, we will continue to be the masters in the art and science of transforming the body, giving our clients the personalized attention and care they desire," states Dr. Reuben.

This latest affiliation furthers AMP's continued expansion and leadership in the high growth medical aesthetics market.

ABOUT AMP

AMP is comprised of some of the most successful business and clinical leaders in the medical aesthetics industry. AMP support includes managerial, administrative, marketing, clinical training, information technology and numerous other elements to allow practices to focus on what they do best – serving their clients. Learn more at www.weramp.com

