Power Electronics unveils their latest e-mobility solutions at CES 2023

GILBERT, Ariz., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After the success of the CharIN Testival & Conference Europe, Power Electronics was once again present at the 6th edition of the Testival & CharIN e.V. North America 2022, this time in Portland, Oregon, USA, from October 4 to 7, 2022.

The world's leading solar and energy storage company reinforces their commitment to the electric vehicle market by presenting a complete range of DC fast chargers for fleets and highway infrastructure.

Under the theme 'Unlimited Energy', Power Electronics announces its presence at CES 2023, the world's largest technology trade show. In this edition the company will prepare a 5400 sq. ft. booth that will become the perfect space to present their most advanced innovations in electric mobility ranging from the NB station for bus depots dispensers to car dealerships and highway infrastructure charging.

CES visitors will also be able to see new developments in the domestic range, including luxury and racing vehicles such as Hispano Suiza and RallyCross, which will be displayed at Power Electronics' booth 10415 in the North Hall.

As a part of its commitment to innovation, the multinational company will take advantage of this conference to present the latest advanced software and hardware solutions that offer developers more optimized equipment where data can be accessed in real time.

Supporting the energy transition

"Our goal at this show is to tell the story of how the world's top power conversion company supports the electric vehicle industry by providing best in class DC chargers for fast and reliable installations. We're not just talking about product innovation, we're talking about our commitment to the energy transition," said Ron Puryear, Vice President, and General Manager of Power Electronics USA.

From January 05 to 08, the company will share at the Las Vegas Convention Center their solutions for clean cities, industries and roads, and booth visitors will be able to recognize the important role of the electric vehicle sector for a more sustainable future.

About Power Electronics.

Power Electronics is the world's leading manufacturer of solar inverters for photovoltaic plants and the world storage leader. Its products are present in nearly 2000 plants in 35 countries around the world. The company closed 2021 with a figure of 70 GW of installed AC power, which has prevented the discharge of more than 70.5 million tons of CO 2 into the environment.

