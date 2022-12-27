Crossroads's twin Grand Openings offer new hope in fight against opioid addiction in Murfreesboro and Hermitage, Tennessee

National leader in addiction treatment will provide needed services to underserved Nashville-area communities.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Treatment Centers, the leader in Office-Based Opioid Treatment (OBOT), opened its newest addiction treatment centers in the Nashville area on Nov. 14. The new center in Murfreesboro hosted a grand opening from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., and the new center in Hermitage hosted a grand opening from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. The events were free to attend and open to the public. Crossroads opened another center in Memphis the following day.

Crossroads logo (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to provide our proven approach to treating opioid addiction in the underserved communities of Murfreesboro and Hermitage," said Lisa Connell, Tennessee regional director for Crossroads. "These grand openings are a great opportunity for others working in the addiction treatment space, as well as the community at large, to visit us and learn more about how we help those we serve."

Crossroads, with an extensive network of treatment centers across the country, has a long-standing commitment to treating the whole patient—providing outpatient, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for substance use disorders and comprehensive mental health care. Crossroads Treatment Centers now has more than eight locations in Tennessee serving more than 1,400 patients statewide. For 90 percent of those patients, Crossroads serves as the primary point of contact with the healthcare system. According to the CDC, Tennessee ranks fifth in the nation for death rate due to opioid use.

"I admire Crossroads's commitment to providing much-needed addiction resources to communities across Tennessee. Their new opioid treatment centers in Nashville, Murfreesboro and Memphis bring hope to so many of our neighbors and loved ones struggling with addiction. I look forward to working with them to help make our network access to treatment stronger and to make our communities stronger as a result," said Mary Linden Salter, executive director of the Tennessee Association of Alcohol, Drug & other Addiction Services.

Crossroads is recognized by CDC and NIH for providing the "gold standard" of care. The treatment model augments addiction treatment with counseling and toxicology services and, when warranted, medications for treating depression and anxiety. Crossroads addresses social determinants of health by customizing plans to each patient's specific needs. Crossroads providers are credentialed with BeSmart, a TennCare program that offers greater coverage options for patients seeking to overcome addiction.

The Murfreesboro and Hermitage treatment centers will see patients by appointment only on-site or through TeleVisits. The Murfreesboro center is located at 538 Brandies Circle, Murfreesboro, TN 37128, and the Hermitage center is located at 5045 Old Hickory Blvd., Hermitage, TN 37076. Patients seeking treatment services should contact the 24/7 Call Center at (800) 805-6989 to schedule an appointment. Crossroads accepts Medicaid and most major commercial insurance plans.

There are currently several job openings for qualified medical professionals at Crossroads Treatment Centers throughout Tennessee. Interested applicants can review open positions and apply at https://crossroadstreatmentcenters.isolvedhire.com/jobs/.

To learn more about Crossroads Treatment Centers, visit https://www.crossroadstreatmentcenters.com/.

ABOUT CROSSROADS TREATMENT CENTERS

Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Crossroads is a national leader in outpatient treatment for opioid use disorder, operating more than 120 facilities in 10 states. With proven, individualized treatment plans that include FDA-approved medication and toxicology services, the family of dedicated doctors, nurse practitioners, and professionals at Crossroads is able to provide the highest quality of professional care to more than 26,500 patients.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crossroads