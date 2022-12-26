VINFAST RETURNS TO CES 2023 WITH ELECTRIC VEHICLE ECOSYSTEM

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast announced its participation in the Consumer Electronics Show, CES 2023 from January 5 – 8, 2023 with a showcase of its electric vehicle ecosystem including four electric SUV models, four electric bikes, VF 8 test drives, and an immersive experience in their booth.

Returning to the CES 2023 1 year after announcing its all-electric vehicle strategy, VinFast will display four electric SUV models, the VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9, which represent the most popular segments from small crossovers to large 5- and 7-passenger SUVs.

Among the four models, the VF 8 was recently launched, and the first vehicle shipment arrived in the US in mid-December 2022. CES attendees can test drive the VF 8 in two special areas around the convention center. One area will be a ride along experience with VinFast's product experts, where customers can experience the VF 8's modern technology and features. The second opportunity will be for those customers who elect to drive themselves on the closed track provided by CES, where they can directly experience the VF 8 model.

The VF 6, VF 7 and VF 9 are currently under development and will be launched in 2023.

Apart from the electric crossovers and sport utility vehicles, VinFast will also display electric bike concepts for the first time. These will join the previously launched electric vehicles, e-scooters, electric buses and clean energy solutions to complete its full ecosystem of electric products. Inspired by the design of VinFast electric cars, these electric bikes will have a modern and stylish design to inspire customers toward greener future.

The four electric vehicle models and four electric bike concepts will be displayed at the VinFast booth in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center in booth 5501. In addition, event attendees can enjoy the VinFast "immersive room" in their show stand where they can experience VinFast's journey as well as a static VF 9 model.

This year, VinFast VF 8s will be made available for a VinFast Chauffeur service and accessible for CES visitors staying at the Bellagio for travel to and from the Las Vegas Convention Center. Customers will see the VF 8s rolling on the city streets of Las Vegas for the first time.

Madam. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Chairwoman of VinFast said: "We return to the CES 2023 with a very special feeling. At the 2022 CES, VinFast announced our all-electric vehicle strategy and our plans to deliver electric vehicles to customers by the end of the year. Just a few days ago, this promise was fulfilled when the first 999 VF 8 electric vehicles arrived at the Benicia port, in California and will soon be delivered to customers. We are also rapidly developing our retail store and service center network in California and will be expanding to other states in the US, in order to serve customers quickly and conveniently."

VinFast's press event at CES will take place on January 5, in booth 5501 at 10:15 AM with the test track located at WP-9, Las Vegas Convention Center. The pavilion will also be open to the public and test drives will be held from January 5-8, 2023.

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, and currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services, and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

