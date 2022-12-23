Tuya Smart to Present Sustainable IoT Solutions and Latest Applications at CES 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX:2391), a global IoT development platform service provider, has confirmed that it will showcase its latest smart solutions at CES 2023. Following the theme of "Be In Smart", Tuya will have an exhibition area of 110 square meters at booth 51721, in Hall A-C located on the second floor of Venetian Expo, from January 5 to 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.

CES is the most influential technology event in the world with the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators since 1967. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES features every aspect of the tech sector. It is reported that the scale of CES 2023 will be 50% larger than that of 2022. The total number of exhibitors will exceed 2400, including more than 300 Fortune 500 enterprises, covering 166 countries and regions.

At CES 2023, Tuya will announce its new brand colors for 2023, including the main tone color Viva Magenta, together with Skylight, Macchiato and Love Bird. It highlights that in 2023, Tuya will continue to build an open and neutral ecosystem with the growing power of innovative technologies, enable customers across the globe deploy Tuya-enabled hardware and all-in-one smart solutions, to contribute to sustainable development of the world.

In terms of Tuya-enabled hardware, Tuya will display cutting-edge technologies, such as smart coffee machines, smart surfboards, e-bikes, and more. Regarding Tuya's all-in-one smart solutions, Tuya will focus on demonstrating its latest achievements in the fields of smart energy, smart sensing, and commercial lighting. This will allow consumers to enjoy a real-life experience that IoT applications would add to their lives. In addition, Tuya will demonstrate how IoT can help consumers save energy, and create convenient and trailered smart device scenarios.

For example, in the smart home scene, visitors will be able to understand how Tuya's home energy management solution can help consumers save energy through "secret devices" installed on their rooftops, the charging station in the parking lot, along with rooms indoors.

In addition, Tuya will also demonstrate the latest updates of the Cube Solution and Tuya's Solutions for Matter. For this year's "Tuya Day," which will be held on January 6th, Tuya will not only have guest speakers give keynote speeches, but also have round table sessions concerning Matter. Alex Yang, the Co-Founder and COO of Tuya Smart, together with other senior executives from well-known organizations and companies, such as the Connection Standards Alliance (CSA), Wi-Fi Alliance, Bluetooth SIG, Google, and Silicon Labs, will bring the latest insights into the ecosystem of connection protocols, IoT technology and commercial applications for global customers.

When people visit Tuya's booth, they will find that Tuya's commitment to leveraging IoT technology to make households, commercial buildings, industries, factories safer, more sustainable and more efficient. In the future, Tuya will continue to deepen its collaboration with customers across the globe to contribute to the sustainable development of the world.

