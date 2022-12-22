Fortra's Alert Logic Named a Leader in G2 Grid for Managed Detection and Response

Top MDR solution earns customer accolades

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortra today announced that its Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution has been placed as a Leader on the G2 Grid® for MDR. G2 ranks the world's best MDR companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users looking to reduce the risk from cyberattacks.

Alert Logic earned its place in G2's rankings thanks to its ability to deliver comprehensive security coverage for public clouds, SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Alert Logic's cloud-native technology backed by human expertise protects organizations 24/7 to ensure the most effective response to resolve whatever threats may come.

"In a year that saw the addition of Alert Logic MDR to Fortra's portfolio of cybersecurity solutions, customers are seeing the great services and products they've come to expect now united under one name. We have worked to earn our reputation for collaborating with our customers," said Ciaran Rafferty, Managing Director, Fortra's Alert Logic. "Achieving consistently high reviews on G2 is a great testament to that effort, with customers highlighting our ability to maintain a high level of visibility across all assets, and accurately identify attacks in progress to minimize the harm that can be caused."

The G2 Grid® for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) scores products and sellers based on reviews gathered from the G2 user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Together, these scores are mapped on the proprietary G2 Grid®, which can be used to compare products, streamline the buying process, and quickly identify the best products based on the experiences of peers.

To learn more about how Fortra's Alert Logic can help improve an organization's security posture with its innovative managed detection and response solution and team of experts, watch this short video.

About Fortra

Fortra is a software company focused on helping exceptional organizations secure and automate their operations. Our cybersecurity and automation software protects information and simplifies IT processes to give our customers peace of mind. We know security and IT transformation is a journey, not a destination. Let's move forward. Learn more at www.fortra.com.

