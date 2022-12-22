Cambria Hotels Opens First Property in Georgia

Savannah hotel brings design-forward accommodations and unparalleled service fitting of the city it calls home

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues its expansion in travelers' favorite destinations with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District – the brand's newest downtown location and the first Cambria to open in Georgia.

Located at 321 Montgomery Street in Savannah, Georgia, the new six story, 101-room Cambria hotel positions guests in the heart of the city's National Historic Landmark District and provides modern travelers with easy access to top Savannah landmarks, iconic architecture and more than 100 restaurants situated along the neighborhood's cobblestone streets. The Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District is also within walking distance to the Savannah Civic Center, the SCAD Museum and Forsyth Park, and is a short drive to several top area employers, including Georgia Ports Authority – one of the busiest container gateways in the nation – Gulfstream, Hunter Army Airfield, St. Joseph's Hospital, and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power System's North American headquarters.

"Savannah is continually hailed as the Hostess City of the South for welcoming hospitality, rich history, vibrant arts and cultural scene, and stunning architecture and coastal landscapes. Plus, with a robust corporate community and one of the fastest growing industrial markets in the nation, it's easy to see why travelers from around the globe feel right at home in this iconic city," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands Choice Hotels. "The opening of the Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District represents another proud moment for the brand, as we continue to thoughtfully expand Cambria's modern, design-forward accommodations to new markets. Like the city that surrounds it, we know Georgia's first Cambria with a design reflective of the 22 city squares and parks will deliver the warmth and generous spirit of southern hospitality in this iconic city."

The Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces, including a lobby bar, for productive work or relaxation.

Locally inspired design décor, reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding National Historic Landmark District community.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining with freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

Guests at the Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District can participate in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates for those who book directly at www.choicehotels.com.

The Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District was developed by HOS Management Group. There are currently more than 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Portland and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline as of September 30, 2022.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

