New 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Illuminates Expanded Light-duty Lineup

New Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition offers customers even more personalization straight from the factory

2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition expands the color palette with new Baja Yellow exterior color for the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced truck in the world

Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition, available in very limited quantities, from the first quarter of 2023

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ram Truck brand today announced the exclusive new 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc edition joins the light-duty lineup. The Ram 1500 TRX Havoc edition – with a unique Baja Yellow exterior color - offers customers another option for exterior and interior appointments and content.

"The Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition offers another unique way for our passionate customers to separate themselves from the crowd with the segment's best combination of performance, capability and technology," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "We're always exploring new ideas and looking for ways to offer new content as we continue win over more and more buyers."

The new 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition expands the light-duty lineup that already features the quickest, fastest, most powerful and most fuel-efficient trucks on the road today. Ram TRX expands the light-duty lineup and is the segment's benchmark for power and performance with the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8 engine.

Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition

The Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition offers performance truck buyers an even wider selection of unique content for even greater personalization and features a unique combination of technology, graphics, performance and exterior appearance straight from the factory.

The Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition enhances the well-appointed TRX Level 2 Equipment Group and includes a unique Baja Yellow exterior color, graphics and 18-inch all black bead lock capable wheels, dual pane panoramic sunroof, spray-in bedliner, cargo tie-downs, bed step and an LED cab-mounted brake light. Inside, the TRX Havoc Edition includes Prowler Yellow accent stitching, an embroidered "TRX" seat back logo, unique carbon fiber accents, a leather and carbon fiber flat–bottom steering wheel, unique center console badge, Head-up Display and a driver's screen that features TRX in Baja Yellow. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist and pedestrian emergency braking.

The 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition offers the proven and reliable high-performance 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8 engine, delivering top output for extended driving sessions without degradation in performance.

Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) starts at $104,550, plus $1,895 destination.

New 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition models, available in very limited quantities, go on sale early in the first quarter of 2023.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2022 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. This marks the third straight year Ram 1500 has received top honors.

The Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

