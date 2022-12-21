Life Sciences Technology Leader ArisGlobal Releases 2022 Industry Report, Shows Steady and Growing Interest in Intelligent Automation

Nearly 50% of life sciences professionals are eager to invest further in automation for process efficiency and cost savings, the report finds.

MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal , the leading provider of life sciences software designed to automate core drug development functions with its end-to-end technology platform LifeSphere®, today announces the release of the 2022 Industry Report, which details the life sciences industry's adoption and sentiment towards advanced automation and data and analytics across critical segments of the drug development life cycle.

The second annual report, based on responses from life sciences professionals, covers current and trending industry topics surrounding technology adoption and intention. The report offers a blend of new insights and data as well as some year-on-year comparisons.

Some key findings include:

2021 report results 72.2% of companies are using automation, up by 4% fromresults

49.5% of organizations are looking to further invest in automation in the next 24 months

48% of organizations are looking deeper into automation

Almost 50% of organizations are not connected to real-world data sources today

57% say that technology integration is important

Half of all respondents say that automation of manual processes is the biggest advantage of automation for safety teams

"There is a strong trend moving across the industry from increased adoption of automation and growing that into advanced automation," shares Heidi Hattendorf, VP of Marketing at ArisGlobal. "Managing unstructured data and applying intelligent automation will continue to be critical components in driving life sciences forward. To see the shared sentiment from industry peers throughout this report is an exciting trend."

Cascading across the life sciences organization landscape, the report finds enterprise organizations are most likely to have invested in advanced automation, mid-size companies looking to rule-based automation, and emerging companies are beginning their journey in automation.

Additional topics explored in the report include a look at automation and other technology as it is currently adopted across safety, clinical, regulatory, and medical affairs functions, along with common roadblocks teams face towards building the case for technology adoption within their organizations.

To download the full report, visit www.arisglobal.com/IndustryReport .

