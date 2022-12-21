The Legacy Planner, by James Patrick, aims to make 2023 the most accomplished year ever!

PHOENIX, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legacy Planner is more than just a way to keep track of an individual's goals – it's the tool that'll support them every step of the way as they strive to reach them.

The Legacy Planner is more than just tracking goals - it will support you every step of the way as you reach them.

Created by internationally published photographer, best-selling author and business coach James Patrick, The Legacy Planner is a 360-degree approach to determining, planning, tracking and future-forecasting your goals.

With its unique method of breaking down tasks and projects, along with daily habits and journaling prompts to set you up for success, The Legacy Planner is the support system every entrepreneur, goal-setter or dreamer needs to realize their highest potential.

Patrick has studied habits of successful people over his career, and his findings boil down to one main truth: Success leaves clues. Through his research and deconstructing how to cultivate change, Patrick has reverse engineered the clues he discovered along the way, systemizing how to reach success. His findings The Legacy Planner. The Legacy Planner is an amalgamation of his findings.

The Legacy Planner is the one tool entrepreneurs, leaders and highly-motivated individuals need to ignite the change, growth and success they've always imagined.

The Legacy Planner is available in paperback, hardcover or as a free PDF download at https://jamespatrick.com/legacy

James Patrick provides editorial and commercial photo solutions for clients locally and nationally. His work has been featured on more than 600 magazine covers and thousands of advertisements throughout the world. His work can be seen on his website JamesPatrick.com or on Instagram @JPatrickPhoto

