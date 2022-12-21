Learning Genie Partners with California Kindergarten Association to Launch Contest with $10K in Cash Prizes

#MyTKJourney A blog-writing contest for Transitional Kindergarten educators now open for submissions

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online early education platform, Learning Genie, today announced its Transitional Kindergarten (TK) blog-writing contest for educators is officially open for submissions. Partnering with the California Kindergarten Association (CKA), Learning Genie invites all educators and coaches who support TK grade to submit a 1,500-2,000-word blog article focusing on the newly-launched UTK program by Feb. 28, 2023.

This contest aims to empower all California TK teachers by enabling them to share their best practices in successfully navigating the learning curves of California's new UTK programs, launched in 2022-2023.

Learning Genie and CKA welcome professional, creative, and thought-provoking blog articles for #MyTKJourney about best practices. Participants are invited to submit up to four blog-style articles, including one article for each of the following topics: (1) Learning and applying Preschool Learning Foundations and Assessment Data (e.g., DRDP) in lesson planning, environment setting, and leading small and big group activities; (2) Practical Strategies in Authentic Evidence-based Assessments for Whole Child (e.g., DRDP); (3) Conducting Culturally Responsive and Dual-Language Lessons; and (4) Creating an Inclusive Environment for Special Needs Learners.

Winners of the #MyTKJourney blog-writing contest will be notified by April 10, 2023. First-place cash prizes of $1,500 will be awarded to winners of each of the four topic categories, and two runner-up cash prizes of $500 will be awarded to winners of each category for a total of $10,000 divided respectively amongst winners. Winning blog articles will be published as an e-book that will be shared as a resource for California educators. For full contest details, please visit our website .

"With the new UTK programs set to be fully implemented by 2025, the demand for TK teachers with both K-12 credentials and knowledge of early learning is on a sharp rise," said Gene Shi, CEO of Learning Genie. "Learning Genie is excited to work with CKA to offer this unique opportunity and forum for education professionals to pave the way for what the future of TK holds."

"California Kindergarten Association aims to nurture children's early learning and development by supporting teachers," said Gennie Gorback, CKA Board President. "We are excited to partner with Learning Genie to host this contest to provide irreplaceable resources for early childhood educators in California and beyond."

About California Kindergarten Association

California Kindergarten Association is an organization that aims to foster children's early learning and development by promoting best practices and professionalism in teaching and advocating for high-quality, developmentally-appropriate early childhood education.

About Learning Genie

Learning Genie is a primary provider of evidence-based assessments, reflective lesson planning, and multilingual family engagement for the California State Preschool (CSPP) and TK programs (UTK). Learning Genie's mission is to provide cutting-edge tools to power early learning teachers with more productivity and higher-quality practices.

Learning Genie Media Relations

Phone: +1 760-576-4822

Email: mytkblogcontest@learning-genie.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Learning Genie