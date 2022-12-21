Hilb Group Names Satterwhite as General Counsel, Broadens Senior Leadership Team

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has appointed Rodney Satterwhite as General Counsel, effective January 1, 2023. The role is a new position at Hilb Group that expands the senior leadership team and continues to position the company for success while providing greater oversight of corporate compliance and protection.

As Hilb Group continues to grow and expand into new states, Satterwhite will provide strategy and insight around legal and regulatory compliance, contracts and litigation, and other legal matters. He will also serve as the primary liaison to external law firms and advisor to the senior leadership team. As General Counsel, Satterwhite will report directly to Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro.

"I am excited to join the company in this role," Satterwhite said. "Hilb Group has been a valued client over the years, so the opportunity to join the organization as a member of the team attracted me immediately. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued rapid growth and its commitment to build a best-in-class culture and organization."

"Rod is a terrific addition to our senior leadership team," stated Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro. "His knowledge and insight will be invaluable throughout Hilb Group and will offer a new perspective to our corporate strategy."

"We are pleased to welcome Rod to Hilb Group as our General Counsel," said Hilb Group COO Jason Angus. "He brings a tremendous reputation and a wealth of experience in the legal field that will be critical to our operations as we continue to grow as a company."

Prior to joining Hilb Group, Satterwhite was a partner at McGuire Woods, LLP for more than 30 years where he represented a number of large companies and consistently obtained favorable results. He was recognized by Best Lawyers in America in the areas of Employment Law and Technology Law for the last ten consecutive years. And, in 2017, was named "Lawyer of the Year" for Information Technology in the Richmond-area by the publication. Satterwhite earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government from William & Mary and his Juris Doctor from The University of Virginia School of Law.

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 150 acquisitions with over 100 offices in 23 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

