TÜV Rheinland issues first green hydrogen certificate in Brazil for White Martins, Linde's subsidiary

Linde-White Martins plant receives the Green Hydrogen Certificate based on the TÜV Rheinland Standard H2.21. The plant certified by TUV Rheinland produces 156 tons of green hydrogen per year.

LITTLETON, Mass., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland has issued the first green hydrogen certificate in Brazil, and also in Latin America. The certificate was awarded to White Martins after a process that involved the collection of technical documentation, analyses and audits over a period of about three months.

Present for more than 110 years supplying medical and industrial gases, White Martins, representing Linde in South America, a global leader in production, processing, storage and distribution of hydrogen, is the first company to produce green hydrogen on an industrial scale in the country and in South America.

The objective of the hydrogen certification is to evaluate the greenhouse gas emissions from the hydrogen production process. For this purpose the certification process starts with a pre-assessment, analyzing the industrial location and type of site, the applied technology and production, the energy and media volumes and flows. Based on a comprehensive overview over the production process TUV Rheinland reviews the provided data for completeness and consistency with established norms and standards. In this case, TUV Rheinland's latest "H2.21 Green and Low-Carbon Hydrogen Standard" has been used as certification basis. It relies on the GHG Protocol as well as other applicable EN ISO norms. Important areGHG emissions following the Cradle to X (Gate) concept, through emission scopes 1 & 2 and partially scope 3 as well as that the hydrogen is produced through electrolysis powered exclusively by renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind.

After a successful review and audit procedure TUV Rheinland grants the test mark and certificate. "As the green hydrogen certification process is relatively new and there is no internationally approved regulation," says Luiz Carvalho. "it was fundamental to communicate, document and understand the criteria, concepts and processes for success in all stages, which follow the requirements of the GHG protocol and EN ISO norms such as 14064, 14067 and 14040."

Transparent and independent documentation of sustainable energy supply

"With green hydrogen certification of TÜV Rheinland, companies transparently and independently document an energy supply with environmentally compatible products. At the same time, they communicate their sustainability strategy to the entire world, sending environmentally-friendly signals and demonstrating their contribution to a sustainable energy supply," explains Paulo Cintra, Director of Industrial Services & Cybersecurity at TÜV Rheinland South America. "This not only provides a competitive advantage, but also strengthens the trust of customers and business partners," Cintra says. "These and other benefits are part of our strategy," states Gilney Bastos, president of Linde-White Martins in South America. "Our expectation is that this is the first certification of many that we intend to have in our region in the coming years. Decarbonization is a priority for the company."

What is Green Hydrogen?

Green hydrogen is produced by electrolysis of water, using only electricity from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power. "The goal of using green hydrogen is decarbonization and improved sustainability. Therefore, it is necessary to ensure that the energy has a renewable origin," says Luiz Carvalho, Regional Sales Manager South America of TÜV Rheinland Industrial Services.

About TÜV Rheinland

150 years dedicated to safety. Since 1872, TÜV Rheinland has been committed to making technology safe for people and the environment. From steam engines to digitalization, what started as a regional association for the monitoring of steam boilers has grown into a global provider of test services. Today, TÜV Rheinland ensures safety and quality in almost all areas of business and life. This shared commitment unites more than 20,000 employees. They generate annual revenues of 2 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's experts test technical systems and products around the globe, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions, and certify management systems according to international standards. By ensuring safety and sustainability, TÜV Rheinland is also shaping the future. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has therefore been a member of the United Nations Global Compact for more sustainability and against corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

About Linde-White Martins

White Martins is the largest industrial and medical gases company in Latin America. A subsidiary of Linde, it is the group's headquarters for seven countries in the continent, comprising more than 4 thousand employees. Globally, the group is present in more than 100 countries.

Its line of products and services is one of the most complete in the market: it includes atmospheric gases (oxygen, nitrogen, and argon), process gases (carbon dioxide, acetylene, hydrogen, and welding mixtures), and special and medical gases.

