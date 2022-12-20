Sun West Mortgage Sets Standard with 40 Minute Underwriting Times

BUENA PARK, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sun West Mortgage Company Inc., backed with the technology platform of Celligence™, announced a new industry milestone by achieving a 40-minute underwriting turn time for 70% of their borrowers while maintaining their 1-hour commitment for 95% of their clients.

Based on the commitment made by Sun West Mortgage CEO Pavan Agarwal to utilize newly available technology architecture to streamline both time and costs for their borrowers, Sun West continues to reinvest in their operations. Initially, eliminating client paid processing fees in October 2022, Sun West announced even greater record-breaking approval times. With its new launch, Sun West is now reviewing 70% of its applications in 40 minutes. This is backed by its one-business-day underwriting-approval guarantee.

Pavan Agarwal commented "The mortgage approval process continues to evolve. We are able to offer faster approval times that are completely transparent with our adoption of new blockchain based technology. This ensures our borrowers are treated fairly, both for their price and approvals across all channels of the mortgage application process."

This announcement comes as Sun West continues to enhance its software platform, Morgan™, based on Celligence™ Empathetic Technology Architecture. Morgan™, an AI-based loan origination and decisioning system, intelligently constructs the loan file and auto-performs the majority of approval functions which allows unique loan conditions to be reviewed now in less than 40 minutes.

Sun West's COO, Jennifer Vallinayagam said, "Our empathetic AI technology, Morgan™, is reshaping the way we allocate our resources to better focus on the lower credit qualifying client experience. Our staff can now empower lower income borrowers with the ability to present offers with certainty and without unnecessary financing contingencies. Our AI engine streamlines the entire review of a mortgage application, reducing employee per file cost that oftentimes are an economic barrier to complex file approvals with lower loan limits."

You can learn more about Morgan™ via www.hellomorgan.com.

NOTES TO EDITOR

About Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (NMLS ID 3277)

At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. we dedicate ourselves to offering an amazing experience to our customers. To accomplish this, we empower our loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most fitting loan options for each customer – at amazing speed. Our focus on technology has given us an edge in the mortgage industry to offer exceptional turn times so the customers can get into the home of their dreams sooner!

We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress- free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West has been servicing a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Our 42 years of experience has been passed down to everyone here at Sun West through excellent leadership and capabilities.

For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Visit http://www.swmc.com/swmc/disclaimer.php for the full list of license information. Please refer to https://www.swmc.com/TXdis.php to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 6131 Orangethorpe Avenue, Suite 500, Buena Park, CA 90620, Phone: (800) 453-7884

About Celligence™

Celligence is an affiliate of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (Sun West), one of the largest independent, privately owned financial services companies. As one of the fastest growing fin-tech companies, Celligence provide exceptional service, technology, and product innovation.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers are continuously filing new patents and expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition and retention algorithms, and AI based process automation.

